Anyone who played the first Division remembers taking down the Rioters, Rikers, Cleaners, and Last Man Battalion factions. With the return to New York in Warlords of New York players can expect to see some of their old foes return, remixed for a new era. So, who continues to patrol the streets of the Big Apple?

A handful of factions return, altered to provide a new challenge.

In The Division 2: Warlords of New York players can expect both the Cleaners and the Rikers to return. Both factions have received a bit of a face lift since agents last encountered them, and each faction has new units on the field that will force agents to adopt new strategies if they wish to take the Cleaners and Rikers down.

Additionally, Black Tusk troops will appear New York, reinforced with units from the defunct Last Man Battalion. The entire LMB faction is not making a return, unlike the Cleaners and Rikers. Rioters are also missing from this expansion, though some of the new units added to the Cleaner’s and Riker’s ranks have taken cues from the missing faction.

For those wondering about friendly factions a new Peacekeeper group now patrols the streets, a mix of JTF and CERA personnel from the first game led by none other than Paul Rhodes himself. Expect to see a few other familiar faces while in New York as well.