The Division 2: Warlords of New York will alter how agents tackle the game’s many activities by finally introducing a Global Difficulty toggle. No longer will agents have to manually boost control points by completing events around it, or change the difficulty of each mission on a case-by-case basis. So, how do agents set the Global Difficulty?

Global Difficulty is adjusted via the All tab on the Map.

Agents who purchased The Division 2: Warlords of New York will notice a new tab on their map when they boot the game up: All. What the All tab allows them to do is set a Global Difficulty for content in the game. By choosing a Global Difficulty every single activity in the game will sync with whatever the agent picked.

Say you feel ready to move into Hard difficulty, because Normal’s now a breeze to clear. You go to the All tab and select Hard, then confirm your choice. Afterwards everything in The Division 2 will be set to Hard difficulty, including light zone events. This will force a few things: all players in the world will respawn into the Hard version of the world, all completion in the world will reset, and any loot left uncollected will disappear.

This new feature does a few things that make it worth using. First, it will set every control point in the game to that level, meaning you no longer need to clear events to boost them to a desired difficulty. Second, loot rolls better stats the harder the difficulty, so aligning the entire game to one difficulty makes everything you do more rewarding. When you feel a certain difficulty has become too easy you just go to All and bump up the Global Difficulty.

Missions can still have their difficulty altered manually without resetting the whole map, if agents do not want to reset their progress every time they opt to tackle a mission at a difficulty above their global preference. Additionally, everything a player clears will remain cleared until the difficulty has been reset, so those looking to retake the whole map can actually do so now. You can also pair Directives with this new setting if you seek an additional challenge and more experience.

That’s how to change Global Difficulty. Play the entire game now as you see fit, but be mindful of the reset whenever you alter the setting.

- This article was updated on:March 2nd, 2020