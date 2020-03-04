Gear 2.0 has brought sweeping changes to The Division 2, and no item was left untouched. Not only was the UI overhauled and the attributes found on equipment streamlined, but all talents in the game were altered, including weapon talents.

Listed below is a complete list of all the updated weapon talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York, with the exception of exotics and Named Items (these will have their own article once the information has been compiled). A list of all the new gear talents can be found here, if that is what you are looking for.

Many weapon talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York are shared between different classes of weapons, so to ensure the list remains easy to parse each weapon talent will be listed first by name, followed by what weapons it can be found on, then its description. Talents exclusive to a single weapon class will be at the bottom, and bolded, so they are easier to locate in this list.

Special note before we begin: all weapon talents can be saved to the Recalibration Library, except talents found on Named Weapons, which are “perfect”, boosted versions of the talents found below. Now, let’s begin: