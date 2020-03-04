Gear 2.0 has brought sweeping changes to The Division 2, and no item was left untouched. Not only was the UI overhauled and the attributes found on equipment streamlined, but all talents in the game were altered, including weapon talents.
Listed below is a complete list of all the updated weapon talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York, with the exception of exotics and Named Items (these will have their own article once the information has been compiled). A list of all the new gear talents can be found here, if that is what you are looking for.
Many weapon talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York are shared between different classes of weapons, so to ensure the list remains easy to parse each weapon talent will be listed first by name, followed by what weapons it can be found on, then its description. Talents exclusive to a single weapon class will be at the bottom, and bolded, so they are easier to locate in this list.
Special note before we begin: all weapon talents can be saved to the Recalibration Library, except talents found on Named Weapons, which are “perfect”, boosted versions of the talents found below. Now, let’s begin:
- Breadbasket
- All Weapon Classes
- Landing body shots add a stack of bonus +35% headshot damage to the next headshot for 10s. Max stack is 3.
- All Weapon Classes
- Killer
- All Weapon Classes
- Killing an enemy with a critical hit grants +40% critical hit damage for 10s.
- All Weapon Classes
- Preservation
- All Weapon Classes
- Killing an enemy repairs 10% armor over 5s. Headshot kills improve the repair by an additional 10%.
- All Weapon Classes
- Optimist
- All Weapon Classes
- Weapon Damage is increased by +3% for every 10% ammo missing from the magazine.
- All Weapon Classes
- Strained
- All Weapon Classes
- Gain +10% critical hit damage for every 0.5s you are firing. Stacks up to five times.
- All Weapon Classes
- Close and Personal
- All Weapon Classes
- Killing a target within 7m grants +30% weapon damage for 10s.
- All Weapon Classes
- Fast Hands
- All Weapon Classes
- Critical hits add a stack of 4% reload speed bonus. Max stack is 40%
- All Weapon Classes
- Sadist
- All Weapon Classes
- Deal +20% weapon damage to bleeding enemies. After 4 kills, applies bleed to the next enemy you hit.
- All Weapon Classes
- Vindictive
- All Weapon Classes
- Killing an enemy with a status effect applied grants you and all allies 15m 15% critical hit chance and 15% critical hit damage for 20s.
- All Weapon Classes
- Ranger
- All Weapon Classes
- Amplifies weapon damage by 2% for every 5m you are away from your target.
- All Weapon Classes
- Steady Hands
- All Weapon Classes
- Hits grant a stack of +1% Accuracy and Stability. At 100 stacks, consumes them to refill the magazine.
- All Weapon Classes
- Spike
- All Weapon Classes
- Headshots grant +20% skill damage for 8s.
- All Weapon Classes
- Eyeless
- All Weapon Classes
- Deal +20% weapon damage to blinded enemies. After 4 kills, applies blind to the next enemy you diet.
- All Weapon Classes
- Ignited
- All Weapon Classes
- Deal +20% weapon damage to burning enemies. After 4 kills applies burning to the next enemy you hit.
- All Weapon Classes
- Perpetuation
- All Weapon Classes
- Headshots grant +50 status effect damage and duration to the next status effect you apply.
- All Weapon Classes
- Reformation
- All Weapon Classes
- Headshots grant +30% skill repair for 8s.
- All Weapon Classes
- Lucky Shot
- Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Pistols
- Magazine capacity is increased by 20%. Missed shots from cover have a 100% chance to return to the magazine.
- Rifles, Marksman Rifles, and Pistols
- Measured
- Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs
- The top half of the magazine has 20% rate of fire and -30% weapon damage. The bottom half of the magazine has -20% rate of fire and 30% total weapon damage.
- Assault Rifles, SMGs, and LMGs
- Rifleman
- Rifles
- Landing headshots adds a stack of bonus +10% weapon damage for 5s. Max stack is 5. Additional headshots refresh the duration.
- Rifles
- Boomerang
- Rifles
- Critical hits have a 50% chance to return the bullet to the magazine. If a bullet is returned to the magazine the next shot has +40% increased damage.
- Rifles
- Near Sighted
- Assault Rifles
- Receive +80% stability at the cost of -35% optimal range.
- Assault Rifles
- On Empty
- Assault Rifles
- Reloading from empty grants +30% weapon handling for 10s.
- Assault Rifles
- Overflowing
- Assault Rifles
- Every 3 reloads from empty increases your base magazine capacity by 100%.
- Assault Rifles
- Naked
- Marksman Rifles
- Hitting an enemy with no armor grants +50% headshot damage for 5s.
- Marksman Rifles
- First Blood
- Marksman Rifles
- If scoped, your first shot fired from out of combat or after fully reloading from empty deals headshot damage to any part of the body.
- REQUIRES: Requires a scope with 8x magnification or higher.
- Marksman Rifles
- Pummel
- Shotguns
- 3 consecutive kills refills the magazine and grants +40% weapon damage for 10s.
- Shotguns
- Pumped Up
- Shotguns
- Reloading grants +1% weapon damage for 10s. Stacks up to 25 times.
- Shotguns
- Outsider
- SMGs
- After killing an enemy, gain 100% optimal range and 100% accuracy for 10s.
- SMGs
- Unwavering
- SMGs
- Swapping to this weapon grants +300% weapon handling for 5s. Kill refresh the buff. Swapping away disables this from all weapons for 5s.
- SMGs
- Unhinged
- LMGs
- Grants +18% weapon damage at cost of -25% Stability and -25% Accuracy.
- LMGs
- Frenzy
- LMGs
- For every 10 bullets in the magazine capacity, gain +3% rate of fire and +3% weapon damage for 5s when reloading form empty.
- LMGs
- Overwhelm
- LMGs
- Suppressing an enemy, that is not currently suppressed, grants +10% weapon damage for 12 seconds. Max stack is 4.
- LMGs
- Salvage
- Pistols
- Killing a target has a +70% chance to refill the magazine.
- Pistols
- Finisher
- Pistols
- Swapping from this weapon within 10s of killing an enemy grants 30% critical hit chance and 30% critical hit damage for 15s.
- Pistols