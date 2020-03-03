The Division 2: Warlords of New York has officially launched, and with it comes the much anticipated Gear 2.0 overhaul to loot. The marque Title Update 8 feature has altered the UI and made it easier to parse, refactored stats found on equipment, and completely changed how talents work.

Talents in the past came in a variety of flavors, and they would appear on damn near every piece of equipment available. That is no longer the case with in The Division 2: Warlords of New York, because Gear 2.0 has seen many of the previous talents either removed, or heavily revised with group synergy in mind. Furthermore, gear talents only appear on chest pieces and backpacks now (exotics excluded). So, what are these new talents?

Below is the complete list of updated and new talents added to gear in The Division 2: Warlords of New York. There are twenty available on backpacks, and twenty that can roll on chest pieces. Each item can only have a single talent, and talents are limited to Superior or greater rarity drops, but the they no longer require a specific attribute amount to activate. These can also be banked in the Recalibration Library for later use. A list of all the new weapon, exotic and Gear Set talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York is being compiled, and will appear in a later guide.