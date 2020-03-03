The Division 2: Warlords of New York has officially launched, and with it comes the much anticipated Gear 2.0 overhaul to loot. The marque Title Update 8 feature has altered the UI and made it easier to parse, refactored stats found on equipment, and completely changed how talents work.
Talents in the past came in a variety of flavors, and they would appear on damn near every piece of equipment available. That is no longer the case with in The Division 2: Warlords of New York, because Gear 2.0 has seen many of the previous talents either removed, or heavily revised with group synergy in mind. Furthermore, gear talents only appear on chest pieces and backpacks now (exotics excluded). So, what are these new talents?
Below is the complete list of updated and new talents added to gear in The Division 2: Warlords of New York. There are twenty available on backpacks, and twenty that can roll on chest pieces. Each item can only have a single talent, and talents are limited to Superior or greater rarity drops, but the they no longer require a specific attribute amount to activate. These can also be banked in the Recalibration Library for later use. A list of all the new weapon, exotic and Gear Set talents in The Division 2: Warlords of New York is being compiled, and will appear in a later guide.
- Backpack Talents
- Skill DPS
- Combined Arms
- Shooting an enemy increases total skill damage by 25% for 3s.
- Perfect Combined Arms: 30% skill damage.
- Energize
- Using an armor kit grants +1 skill tier for 15s. If already at skill tier 6, grants overcharge.
- Tech support
- Skill kills increase total skill damage by 25% for 20s.
- Perfect Tech Support: 27s.
- Calculated
- Kills from cover reduce skill cooldowns by 10%.
- Shock and Awe
- Applying a status effect to an enemy increases total skill damage and repair by 20% for 20s.
- Perfect Shock and Awe: 27s.
- Heal and Support
- Safeguard
- While at full armor, increases total skill repair by 100%.
- Overclock
- You and allies within 7m of your deployed skills, gain +25% reload speed and reduces active cooldowns by 0.2s each second.
- Tank and Bruiser
- Bloodsucker
- Killing an enemy adds and refreshes a stack of +10% bonus armor for 10s. Max stack is 10.
- Leadership
- Performing a cover to cover grants 12% of your armor as bonus armor to you and all allies for 10s.
- This is doubled if you end within 10m of an enemy.
- Cooldown: 10s.
- PVP: 8% of your armor.
- Protector
- When your shield is damaged, you gain +5% and all other allies gain +15% of your armor as bonus armor for 3s.
- Cooldown: 3s.
- Weapon DPS
- Vigilance
- Increases total weapon damage by 25%. Taking damage disables this buff for 4s.
- Perfect Vigilance: 3s.
- Versatile
- Amplifies total weapon damage for 10s when swapping between your primary and secondary weapons if they are different.
- 35% to enemies within 15m for Shotguns and SMGs.
- 35% to enemies further than 25m for Rifles and Marksman Rifles.
- 10% to enemies between 15-25m for LMGs and Assault Rifles.
- At most once per 5s per weapon type.
- Opportunistic
- Enemies you hit with shotguns and marksman rifles amplifies the damage they take by 10% from all sources for 5s.
- Unstoppable Force
- Killing an enemy increases total weapon damage by 5% for 15s. Stacks up to 5 times.
- Companion
- While you are within 5m of an ally or skill, total weapon damage is increased by 15%.
- Composure
- While in cover, increases total weapon damage by 15%.
- Concussion
- Headshots increase total weapon damage by 10% for 1.5s. 5s with marksman rifles.
- Headshot kills additionally increase total weapon damage by 15% for 10s.
- Status Effect
- Creeping Death
- When you apply a status effect, it is also applied to all enemies within 5m of your target.
- Cooldown: 20s
- Wicked
- Applying a status effect increases total weapon damage by 18% for 20s.
- Perfect Wicked: 27s
- Galvanize
- Applying a Blind, Ensnare, Confuse, or Shock to an enemy grants 40% of your armor as bonus armor to you and all allies within 20m of that enemy for 10s.
- PvP: 20%
- Sustain
- Clutch
- If you are below 15% armor, critical hits repair 3% missing armor.
- Kills allow you to repair up to 100% armor for 4-10s, based on your [Weapon] core attribute.
- Perfect Clutch: If you are below 20% armor.
- Chest Talents
- Skill DPS
- Tag Team
- The last enemy you have damaged with a skill is marked.
- Dealing weapon damage to that enemy consumes the mark to reduce active cooldowns by 4s.
- Cooldown: 4s
- Kinetic Momentum
- When in combat, each skill generates a stack while active or not on cooldown.
- Stacks increase your total skill damage by 1% and total skill repair by 2%. Up to 15 stacks per skill. Lost when on cooldown.
- Skilled
- Skill kills have a 25% chance to reset skill cooldowns.
- If no skills were on cooldown, you instead gain one-time buff that immediately refreshes a skill’s cooldown when it goes on cooldown.
- Spotter
- Amplifies total weapon and skill damage by 15% to pulsed enemies.
- Explosive Delivery
- Whenever you throw a skill, 1.5 seconds after landing, it creates an explosion damaging enemies within 5m.
- Damage scales with skill tier dealing 25-100% damage of a concussion grenade.
- At most once per skill.
- Remote Pulse, All Turrets, All Hives, Explosive Seeker, Cluster Seeker, Mender Seeker, Decoy, All Traps.
- Heal and Support
- Empathic Resolve
- Repairing an ally, increases their total weapon and skill damage by 3-15% for 10s. 1-7% if self.
- Effectiveness increased by your skill tier.
- Overwatch
- After staying in cover for 10s, increase your and all allies’ total weapon and skill damage by 12% as long as you remain in cover or in a cover-to-cover move.
- Perfect Overwatch: 8s.
- Tank and Bruiser
- Intimidate
- While you have bonus armor, amplifies total weapon damage by 35% to enemies within 10m.
- Perfect Intimidate: 40%.
- Unbreakable
- When your armor is depleted, repair 95% of your armor.
- Cooldown: 60s.
- Perfect Unbreakable: 100%, 55s.
- PvP: 50%, 60s.
- Perfect Unbreakable PvP: 55%, 55s.
- Vanguard
- Deploying a shield makes it invulnerable for 5s and grants 45% of your armor as bonus armor to all other allies for 20s.
- Cooldown: 25s
- Perfect Vanguard: 50%
- PvP: 20%
- Perfect Vanguard PvP: 25%
- Protected Reload
- Grants +20% bonus armor while reloading.
- Grants 0-18% of your armor as bonus armor to all other allies when they are reloading, based on your [defense] core attribute.
- PvP: 15%, 0-12%
- Weapon DPS
- Glass Cannon
- All damage you deal is amplified by 25%. All damage you take is amplified by 50%.
- Perfect Glass Cannon: 30%/60%.
- Gunslinger
- Weapon swapping increases total weapon damage by 20% for 5s. This buff is lost for 5s if you weapon swap while it is active.
- Focus
- Increases total weapon damage by 5% every second you are aiming while scoped 8x or higher, up to 50%.
- Perfect Focus: 6%/60%.
- Braced
- While in cover weapon handling is increased by +45%.
- Perfect Braced: 50%
- Spark
- Damaging an enemy with a skill increases total weapon damage by 15% for 15s.
- Perfect Spark: 20s.
- Obliterate
- Critical hits increase total weapon damage by 1% for 5s. Stacks up to 15 times.