The Warlords of New York update has gone live, and that means patch notes for The Division 2 agents who want to know what has been changed. The alterations cover nearly every aspect of the game, so buckle in: it’s going to be a ride.

Gear 2.0, Skill Tiers, new missions, and more in the Title Update 8 patch notes.

The patch notes, which can be found here, lay out all the tweaks being made to The Division 2, as well as what’s being added in Warlords of New York. To start, there are five new main missions and eight new side missions to tackle, with the fifth main mission being teased as a, “mystery location.”

All of the new talents are listed in the patch notes, such as the new Energize skill talent, which will grants +1 skill tier for 15s after using an armor kit (and if an agent is already at skill tier 6 it will grant overcharge). In addition to the new talents all Brand Sets, Gear Sets and Exotics have been revised for Warlords of New York.

Cassie Mendoza and the clan vendor will no longer sell max power items, but instead items with a higher power range than other vendors. Due to Gear 2.0 all the existing attributes available on equipment, gear mods and skill mods have been reshuffled and a few have been removed entirely. Crafted items now have a minimum and maximum power range, and the crafting bench will scale with agents playing in Warlords of New York.

SHD Levels, Directives, and Global Difficulty have been added for level 40 players, and they can be unlocked after reaching max level and completing the new The Division 2 campaign. Furthermore, the Dark Zones have received an extensive rebalancing.

There has been some rebalancing elsewhere in The Division 2, such as the Gunner minigun gaining a damage buff and a nerf to the amount of armor kits carried at one time (down to four from six). Bounties no longer require target intel, and Invasions will no longer “suggest” a mission (they can also be fast traveled to now).

A few bug fixes can also be found in the patch notes, such as the missing Lullaby blueprint, but the bulk of the notes are all about those sweet, sweet changes and additions in Warlords of New York. To see what else has been altered you can read the patch notes over on Ubisoft’s The Division 2 forums.