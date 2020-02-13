Episode 3 has finally arrived to The Division 2, and with it the new Detention Center Classified Assignment for Annual Pass holders to tackle. Naturally, everyone wants to know where the audio logs are, and how to find the hamburger backpack charm, so this guide will help all of you collectible fiends hoover them up.

The first audio log in the Detention Center Classified Assignment can be found once you reach the laundry room.

This log is pretty easy to grab – after clearing the True Sons out of the laundry room look for an area on the right with a sealed security gate. Look through it to see a yellow power box. Shoot this to open the gate, then grab the log. By the way, those yellow boxes will be a recurring theme in this assignment.

The second log requires some creative navigation.

As you make your way toward the Gym, you’ll pass the Visitation Room. The log is in there, but you’ll need a key to get in. On your route forward you should notice a large red security door with wires running under it. You can open this door, and at the end of the path is the Visitation Key. Double-back and open the Visitation Room to grab the second Detention Center Classified Assignment audio log.

The third audio log can be reached after freeing the prisoners.

After you clear Cell Block A and push ahead into the room with the mounted machine gun you will need to clear out some Last Son stragglers. Once you do, head towards the machine gun, and enter the room to collect the third audio log. You likely noticed an audio log at the entrance to Cell Block A en route to this one; that will be the next log you collect. Fun fact: the closed red door in the machine gun room can be opened and will lead to the charm, but we will come back to that in a moment.

The final audio log requires some backtracking.

The last log in the Detention Center Classified Assignment can appear impossible to grab at first, but there is a trick to it. First, it’s in the control room above the entrance to Cell Block A. Head upstairs until you can see into the control room, where you will notice a yellow power box through an open door. Shoot this, and make your way back to the machine gun you found the third log at.

Once there, head down a floor. You will notice a small green mat under the stairs and some barrels. This is actually another staircase leading down. Head down the stairs to the closed door, and open it. Then all you need to do is follow the path forward to reach the final audio log.

The fries backpack charm is yours after opening some cell doors.

Head back to the machine gun room, but go to the room directly below it. You will find a terminal that will open the cell doors in this block. Head back up to the machine gun room, and go through the red door you opened earlier (and if you didn’t open it you can do so without any fuss). Once through you will see two open cell doors – the first one (B40) leads to a maintenance shaft (the small jet of flames gives it away). Enter the shaft and make your way down. Before passing under a brick arch look up to find a yellow power box: shoot it (if you can’t find it here, follow the wires on the ground that lead up to it).

You should now be in a room with a padlocked gate, a generator, and an open door on your right. Go into that door to grab a fuse, then turn around. Before going to the generator go straight into the tunnel ahead, where you should see a ladder and two drainage pipes dumping water into the room. Shoot the seals above them to stop the water from entering the room, then double-back towards the generator.

Shoot the padlock off the gate and open it. Place the fuse into the fuse box to power the generator, then turn it on. Turns out it was a pump, and the sewer will no longer be flooded. Head back to the ladder you saw and head down. The fries charm should be directly ahead with a key to leave via the exit here. If you haven’t finished the Detention Center Classified Assignment yet, head back up the way to came and complete it.

Congrats, you’ve completed the Detention Center Classified Assignment and found all the secrets. With Episode 3 of The Division 2 and the Classified Assignments out of the way, it’s time to prepare for The Division 2: Warlords of New York. Check out our detailed report on the expansion, or perhaps our impressions and interview if you’d like to know more about the upcoming launch.