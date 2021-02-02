The Division 2: How to Get the Nemesis Mask

The Division 2 and Resident Evil have teamed up, blending two worlds plagued by bioweapon attacks. The apparel event, titled Codename: Nightmare, is bringing several exciting Resident Evil cosmetics to the agents cleaning up Washington, D.C. and New York.

There is a mighty prize tied to this particular apparel event and it’s one that Resident Evil fans will have a hard time resisting. The ultimate award sitting at the end of the event is the Nemesis mask, giving players the frightening look of Resident Evil 3’s T-type B.O.W. And we are going to show you how to get it.

How to Unlock the Nemesis Mask

Unlike previous apparel events, unlocking 100% of the available outfits attached to the event will not result in a mask reward.The mask, which is modeled after Nemesis, requires the collection of all items embedded within the Resident Evil Apparel Caches.

In order to unlock the Nemesis mask, players will first need to acquire the following:

High-End

Umbrella Corporation Operative helmet

Umbrella Corporate Operative pants

Corporate weapon skin

Scratch Pad weapon skin

Umbrella Corporation Operative shirt

Crimson weapon skin

Decorator weapon skin

Dapper weapon skin

Umbrella Corporation weapon skin

Superior

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. boots

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. pants

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. shirt

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. pants

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. beret

Chris Redfield S.T.A.R.S. boots

Jill Valentine S.T.A.R.S. shirt

Specialized

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. shirt

Claire Redfield jacket

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. pants

Leon Kennedy jacket

Rebecca Chambers S.T.A.R.S. boot

The listed outfits and weapon skins are obtained via event keys, which are secured through two different methods. You can read the unlock guide for all Resident Evil outfits here.

Once all 21 items have been secured, your agent will be the proud (and terrifying) owner of the Nemesis mask. Don’t wait too long, though. The Codename: Nightmare event stops handing out Resident Evil Event Keys on February 15th, with the crossover closing on February 22nd.