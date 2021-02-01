The Division 2 is one day away from the Resident Evil crossover event announced last month. The revised apparel event is being paired with a title update that brings more than iconic cosmetics from Capcom’s long-running franchise.

Title Update 12.1 is not yet live, but Ubisoft Community Manager Ubi-Lucipus provided the full rundown of its contents on The Division 2’s official forum. In addition to several themed unlockables awaiting players throughout the Codename: Nightmare Apparel Event, and its associated Reanimated Global Event, massive changes to the Optimization Station are incoming. This huge cost revision will undoubtedly entice players to use the system more as they pursue perfecting their loadouts.

The Division 2 Title Update 12.1 Patch Notes

New Apparel Event: Resident Evil

Racoon City has sent their best and brightest to answer the call in D.C. and New York City. This unique crossover apparel event launches alongside the newly revamped Reanimated Global Event. In addition to the wonderful outfits available through apparel keys, agents also get the opportunity to collect 7 new back trophies and 4 new patches celebrating Resident Evil!

To get the patches and trophies, the level 40 BOO daily projects have been replaced with S.T.A.R.S. Support and S.T.A.R.S. Assault projects. One of these projects will be available each day, and each will reward 2 new patches or trophies each day they are completed until the full set has been collected.

4K 60 FPS Support for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5

Optimization Station Changes

Reduced all optimization costs by 75%.

Reduced all optimization material crafting recipes by 50%.

With this update agents should be able to afford to optimize their weapons and gear about once an hour. Though it may take up to two hours to gather all the resources necessary to optimize the final tier of many items.

Reanimated Global Event Changes

The green cloud produced by killing enemies with a headshot no longer harms agents. This cloud now heals agents and provides a significant boost to their firepower while standing within it. The green cloud continues to significantly harm enemies.

Bug Fixes