The Entropy Centre: Where To Find Storage Room Power Supply

When you first step foot into the world of The Entropy Centre, utilizing your new powers may take some time. As you awake from your slumber, unsure of where you are, you’ll need to find your way out of here with time to spare. There are plenty of obstacles in your way, but locked doors tend to be the bane of your existence as you push forward in your noble quest.

The Storage Room is one of the first puzzles that you come across in the environment, rather than in a specific puzzle room. You’ll see a locked door missing its generator, and it’s your job to find it. Using your new best friend to your advantage, rewinding time will allow you to clear some hazards and continue forwards toward the goal line.

How To Stop The Flames In The Supply Room In The Entropy Centre

You’ll want to take a right into the Storage Room to find the missing power supply. You’ll see that the path is blocked, due to a pipe that is spewing flames and blocking off your route to the back of the room. If you examine the room, you may not find anything immediately helpful to you right away.

You’ll want to look to your right and look for a valve attached to a large, silver pipe. You’ll need to rewind this until the flames retreat and finally stop, allowing you a path toward the back of the room. Grab the power supply and head towards the exit with your new prize in tow.

Aim your reversal gun at the power supply and begin to rewind it to restore power to the door. After that has been accomplished, you’ll be ready to enter the next set of Puzzle Rooms and continue to find out what your journey is all about. You’ve got a long road ahead of you and may find yourself trapped in a marketplace sooner than you expect if you aren’t planning accordingly.

The Entropy Centre is available November 3rd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022