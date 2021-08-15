The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Find Kukiel

When playing through The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you’ll eventually be requested by someone in Skyloft to find a girl named Kukiel. If you don’t know where to go it can take a while to actually track her down, which is something you’ll really want to do. This is because this quest starts the longest sidequest in the game that has tons of rewards attached to it. This includes things such as the primary wallet upgrades, which you’ll need if you want to collect lots of rupees. So we’ll be looking at how you’d normally go about finding her, as well as just a speed guide to going straight to her location.

How to Find Kukiel

The quest will first become available when you’re on your way out of the Goddess Statue in Skyloft after completing the first dungeon in the game. You’ll find a woman telling you that her daughter has gone missing and you’ll be asked to find her. You can start your search by asking around town to see if anyone has any idea what happened to her. Though the only person with good info for you is a brown-haired girl at the eastern part of Skyloft, who will tell you about someone who’s been telling stories about a monster kidnapping children. She’ll tell you that this person can be found at the Lumpy Pumpkin, so that’s where you should set your sights.

The Lumpy Pumpkin is one of the larger islands in the sky and can be found far to the east of Skyloft itself. Once inside, ask around until you find the man telling the monster story. You’ll end up learning that there’s something going on at night in Skyloft’s graveyard. So head back to Skyloft and sleep in a bed to make it nighttime, and then head over to the graveyard. Roll into the tombstone closest to the tree and it will begin to glow with strange markings. At this point just push/pull it and a secret door will open up. Descend the ladder behind that door and press onward to the small shack you’ll find underneath Skyloft.

