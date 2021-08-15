The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Find the Windmill Propeller

When playing through The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, you’ll eventually be tasked to find the windmill propeller that fell beneath the clouds. For the people of Skyloft, such a thing happening basically means that the dropped item is gone forever, but that’s not really a problem for you thanks to the pillars of light from the tablets. But before you just run off to try and track down this fallen item, you’ll need to do a bit of prep work first. As you don’t have any way to haul it back up to the sky even if you do happen to find it.

How to Find the Windmill Propeller

After you’ve been tasked with finding the windmill propeller, the first thing you’ll need to do is find a way to bring it back up to the sky after finding it. Luckily Gonzo can help you with this, as his family owns a robot that used to travel beneath the clouds. Go talk to him and you’ll find out that the robot has been in need of repairs, and that he’ll need an ancient flower to get it back up and running. If you don’t have one already, they’re easy enough to find in the Lanayru region around timeshift stones. So hand one over to him and the robot will be ready to go in no time at all.

Now it’s time to track down the propeller itself, which you can do by dowsing but that might take a while. Luckily though, the propeller is actually in a spot you’ve been to before, in fact, you might even recall seeing it already. You’ll need to fly over to the red pillar of light and descend into the Eldin region, specifically up by the dungeon entrance. Go left from the dungeon entrance and make your way to the tower you had to blow up so that you dig up a key piece from underneath it. Right next to the ruins of that tower is the propeller. Just summon Fi to your side and have the robot pick it up for you, then it’s just a matter of heading back up to the sky to finish delivering it.

