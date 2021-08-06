The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Ancient Flowers

Some of the treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD may not always be apparent at first sight, such as when we look at how to get ancient flowers. These special treasures are used for some of the most useful upgrades in the game and are only used when upgrading major items. In fact, you’re even required to find at least one of them in order to continue progressing the game. So whether you need the flowers to upgrade your gear or to progress the story, this guide will aim to make the process that much easier for you.

How to Get Ancient Flowers

Like a few other treasures, there is only one region in the game where you’re able to find them. The goal this time is the Lanayru region, the vast desert that lies beneath the yellow pillar of light. While you can drop down pretty much anywhere, the mining area and the main desert area will likely be your best bet when looking for them. Now, you won’t find them just by wandering around everywhere, you need to use special objects to find them. These objects are the timeshift stones dotting the region.

Just hit a timeshift stone and send the region around you into the past to begin your search. Ancient Flowers are able to appear in any grassy regions that appear once time has been shifted, this is why you can search for them pretty much anywhere. This is why the mines that you first land in are a good place to look around, as there are a ton of timeshift stones around that you can use. If you have a treasure medallion of some kind make sure to bring it along with you because then you’ll likely end up with more flowers than you know what to do with after one or two passes through the desert. So once you’re done upgrading everything, you can sell off the excess for a quick profit.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now on Nintendo Switch