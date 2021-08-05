The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, How to Get Monster Horns

The upgrade system in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD calls for some interesting materials, of those, we’ll be looking at how to get monster horns. These treasures aren’t used in too many different upgrades but the ones they are used for are either quite substantial or very useful. However, you won’t be needing them for any of the main item upgrades so don’t worry too much if you think you might need them for that kind of stuff. With that in mind though, there are a few different ways to get your hands on these treasures.

How to Get Monster Horns

First and foremost, you can get these from any of the three major surface regions. This is because they drop from Bokoblins, more specifically they drop from Bokoblin leaders. These are the Bokoblins you’ll find wearing hats, in fact, you oftentimes find them blowing the horn itself to call in reinforcements. These are your targets, defeat them and there’s a chance that they’ll drop the horn. If you’ve progressed far enough to unlock the whip, then you can take luck out of the picture completely by using it to snatch the horn off of them with one swing.

Other ways to get Monster Horns include just picking them up from random chests that dot the landscape. Explore every nook and cranny and odds are you’ll find a chest with one sitting inside it. They can also sometimes be won as a reward from minigames, so you can have a bit of fun while trying to nab some. If you really just can’t seem to find any Bokoblin leaders or anything else that could prove to be a source for these things though, you can always just buy them for an inflated price. If you end up with far more than you’ll ever need though, selling them could prove to be a good way to get a quick profit.

