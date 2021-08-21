The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Where to Find Paper

When playing through The Legend of Zelda: Skyward sword HD, you may eventually come across an odd task where you’ll need to find paper. This is among the many quests you’ll find in the game that promises you a few gratitude crystals at the end of it, so it’s worth doing, somewhat anyways. This quest is unique in that it is actually part of a certain pairing of quests, only one of which you’ll actually be able to complete. The reason for this will be made clear soon enough.

Where to Find Paper

First and foremost you’ll need to get the quest itself before you can find the person offering up paper. If you’re talking to people at the Knight Academy you’ll likely end up hearing rumors about there being someone in the bathroom asking for paper every single night. This is about as blatant as directions can get, so if you do just that you’ll find that there is indeed someone in the bathroom, at night, asking for paper, shocking. After talking to this person, getting the paper is about as simple as waiting for daylight and walking back over to that part of the academy.

At the area in front of the bathroom, you’ll find Cawlin standing about, and with a request for you to boot. Go ahead and just talk to him to get things started. He’ll tell you that he has a love letter in need of delivering and that he’s choosing you to be his errand boy. And while he warns you not to hand the letter over to the bathroom person, you can just choose to ignore that warning and do it anyways. However, the catch here is that if you deliver the letter to the person in the bathroom, you’ll lose out on the events that would happen if you deliver the letter. The opposite is true as well, so you’ll need to decide which is more important to you. Either way though, it ends with you being rewarded with a few gratitude crystals for your troubles.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available now on Nintendo Switch