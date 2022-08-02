The Mortuary Assistant Console Release Date: Is the Game Coming to PS4, Xbox, or Switch?

If you’re looking for a new slice-of-life game that has you helping on the journey to the afterlife, The Mortuary Assistant may be right up your alley. However, while you may be helping embalm corpses, you’ll also need to make sure that you aren’t getting turned into one yourself, as you’ll need to also work on ways to avoid getting killed by demons that are roaming the halls of your place of employment.

If any of this sounds remotely interesting to you, you’ll find an excellent game with weirdly in-depth commands waiting at your fingertips, as long as you happen to have a PC. If you’re looking to get into the action on your home console, will you need to wait, or will you need to make a dive into this spooky sim on your PC? Here’s what we know about The Mortuary Assistant coming to console.

Is The Mortuary Assistant Coming To Console?

If you’re looking to get your slice and dice on, you may need to wait longer if you don’t happen to have a PC that can handle this title. If you’re looking for the console experience, however, this game does happen to have full controller support on Steam, and its system requirements mean that most PCs shouldn’t have an issue running it.

On their Twitter account, @DSDigitalDev has pointed out that they are looking into porting options to help get this game onto consoles, which would be a first for the company. While this is not definitive proof that the game is coming to these consoles, it would be the first of their titles to make their way to the big screen, as their previous games have all been exclusive to PC.

I am looking at porting options with my publisher — Brian Clarke (DarkStone Digital) (@DSDigitalDev) August 2, 2022

With this game having a larger audience, however, there is a better chance that it may make its way to your PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch in the future. With its unique blend of psychological horror, life-simulation aspects when it comes to chopping and embalming, and the ever-present threat of a demon trying to hunt you down, you’ll come to find that these gameplay types make this the type of horror game that should be on everyone’s radar.

The Mortuary Assistant is available now on PC.