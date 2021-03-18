Update 1.08 has arrived for The Outer Worlds, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Obsidian Entertainment has now released a new update for The Outer Worlds this week. The developer already released update 1.07 a few days ago, but now you can download patch 1.08 too.

The patch is available now for PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers. The main purpose of today’s patch is to fix bugs and other issues the game has been experiencing lately. They’ve also added the achievements for ‘Peril on Gorgon’ and ‘Murder on Eridanos’.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

The Outer Worlds Update 1.08 Patch Notes

General

Fixed various lighting issues

Fixed various typos and spelling errors

Improved various lipsync animations

Improved various textures

Fixed some spots where players could become permanently stuck

Improved overall collision

Design

Reduced the spawn rate of some enemies in the Wilderness Exploitation Reserve

Updated the Rizzo Security Guards near the Distillation Station so that they will attack the player if attacked first

Fixed an issue where NPCs on the VIP Floor may not become hostile to the player

Improved the performance when attacking specific enemy types with a melee weapon

Updated the “Wormed Out” Flaw to provide the player with a 25% reduction in the effectiveness for Consumables

Fixed an issue where companions would stop talking to the player after the player investigated the Prophet of Profitability

Included a fix to prevent the player from hacking SAM while on the Unreliable

Updated the detection range of the Discrepancy Amplifier for some pieces of evidence

Redistributed lootable items and added locks on other items in some locations

Mascot will now react appropriately to being threatened

The Lawyer will now act appropriately if the player aims their weapon at him

Quests

Fixed an issue with “Escape!” where NPCs were not behaving appropriately

Fixed an issue in “The Bird Drug” where Ella Tinsley would not allow the player to progress further

The Outer Worlds is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The game is also backwards compatible for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

