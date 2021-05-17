The Sims 4: The Summer of Sims Roadmap Revealed

The Sims team has released a graphic revealing the “Summer of Sims” roadmap. The hints cover the months of May, June, and July and include new content, events, and updates. One of the reveals, The Sims 4: Courtyard Oasis Kit, was previously leaked last week by the Microsoft Store and will launch tomorrow, May 18.

Over the next three months, the developers plan on launching three updates. The updates will cover issues previously revealed in The Sims Laundry List as reported by players, modifications to existing content, and the potential for new additions. Although three updates are planned, depending on the rollout of upcoming content, there may be additional smaller patches if necessary.

Here’s what’s coming soon in The Summer of Sims:

Courtyard Oasis Kit on May 18

Pride Month Virtual Block party celebration

“Rock Out” Sims Summer event

A new creative-theme Game Pack that includes a new career

A new nature-themed, charming Expansion Pack

Three base game updates

The Sims team is planning an “Inside Maxis” live stream on May 18 at 11 AM PT. It’s unknown what’s planned for the live event, but it’s highly likely the new Courtyard Oasis Kit will make an appearance. For those who miss it, the video will be made available later to watch on Twitch.

The Sims team has previously announced its plans to announce a brand new Game Pack within the next few weeks. The news of a new Expansion Pack comes as a surprise, as these content-filled packs are released much less frequently than other The Sims 4 content. Players have already begun speculating what may come in the new EP with hopes of a long-awaited farming pack.

The Sims 4 is available now on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.