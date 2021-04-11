The Sims 4: What Does the Digital Deluxe Edition Include?

The Sims 4 goes on sale multiple times a year. EA and Maxis continue to release new content for the game, so newcomers may want to pick it up since so much content is available. However, some players may have trouble deciding between The Sims 4 standard edition and The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Digital Deluxe Edition contains more content, the Origin store doesn’t itemize everything included in the pack, which may make some players unsure of which one to buy.
Standard vs. Digital Deluxe
The standard edition of The Sims 4 includes only the base game. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the base game plus a few extra bits of content for Create-a-Sim and Build/Buy mode.
The Digital Deluxe Edition is the best choice players can buy. If playing on PC, players may need some of the items for custom content down the road. But, if players bought the Standard edition, they can purchase the Digital Deluxe upgrade through the Origin store.
What Does the Digital Deluxe Edition Include?
The Digital Deluxe Edition contains three small packs of additional content: the Awesome Animal Hats, Life of the Party, and Up All Night. For music fans, The Sims 4 digital soundtrack is also included in the game. The songs are available in the Game Options or in the game folder.
Here’s what is included in The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition:
Awesome Animal Hats
CAS Accessories:
- Angry Lion Hat
- Dazed Bear Hat
- Energized Owl Hat
- Flirty Cow Hat
- Hysterical Tiger Hat
- Inspired Chicken Hat
- Sad Panda Hat
Life of the Party
CAS Clothing and Accessories:
- Big Hat of Shame
- Glitter and Abs
- Shine On Men’s Suit
- Star-Spangled Glasses
Build/Buy mode furniture:
- Flaming Tiki Bar
New Drinks for Aspiring Bartenders:
- Flaming Zesty Salt
- Hot and Smoky
- Sea of Fire
Up All Night
CAS Clothing and Accessories:
- Cappy the Clown Cap
- Confetti the Clown Costume
- Grim Reaper Hood
- Grim Reaper Costume
- Hot Diggity Dog Hat
- Hot Diggity Dog Costume
- Just Clownin’ Clown Shoes
- Happy Clown Facepaint
- Swallowtail Tux
- Take the Plunge Formal Dress
- Why the Sad Facepaint?
Build/Buy mode furniture:
- Anti-Balloon Balloons
- Let There Be Light! Laser Show
- Sitting Pretty White Chairs
- Stream Me Up Party Decorations
- White All Night Dining Tables
- Yin and Yang Circular Rug
Food and Drink Items:
- Black and White Cookies
- Black and White Cake
- Buffalo Wing Tea
- Hamburger Cake
- Salt and Pepper Shrimp Cocktail
- Taco Casserole
- White and Black Cake
- Zebra Fizz
Special themed events to boost relationships:
- Black and White Bash
- Incognito Costume Party
The The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition is the best version of the base game to purchase during the Origin sale. There are several new CAS items, Build/Buy furniture, food and drink items, plus new themed events. If only the Standard edition is on sale, players can always pick up the upgrade later.
The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.