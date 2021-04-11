The Sims 4: What Does the Digital Deluxe Edition Include?

The Sims 4 goes on sale multiple times a year. EA and Maxis continue to release new content for the game, so newcomers may want to pick it up since so much content is available. However, some players may have trouble deciding between The Sims 4 standard edition and The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition. While the Digital Deluxe Edition contains more content, the Origin store doesn’t itemize everything included in the pack, which may make some players unsure of which one to buy.

Standard vs. Digital Deluxe

The standard edition of The Sims 4 includes only the base game. The Digital Deluxe Edition contains the base game plus a few extra bits of content for Create-a-Sim and Build/Buy mode.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is the best choice players can buy. If playing on PC, players may need some of the items for custom content down the road. But, if players bought the Standard edition, they can purchase the Digital Deluxe upgrade through the Origin store.

What Does the Digital Deluxe Edition Include?

The Digital Deluxe Edition contains three small packs of additional content: the Awesome Animal Hats, Life of the Party, and Up All Night. For music fans, The Sims 4 digital soundtrack is also included in the game. The songs are available in the Game Options or in the game folder.

Here’s what is included in The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition:

Awesome Animal Hats

CAS Accessories:

Angry Lion Hat

Dazed Bear Hat

Energized Owl Hat

Flirty Cow Hat

Hysterical Tiger Hat

Inspired Chicken Hat

Sad Panda Hat

Life of the Party

CAS Clothing and Accessories:

Big Hat of Shame

Glitter and Abs

Shine On Men’s Suit

Star-Spangled Glasses

Build/Buy mode furniture:

Flaming Tiki Bar

New Drinks for Aspiring Bartenders:

Flaming Zesty Salt

Hot and Smoky

Sea of Fire

Up All Night

CAS Clothing and Accessories:

Cappy the Clown Cap

Confetti the Clown Costume

Grim Reaper Hood

Grim Reaper Costume

Hot Diggity Dog Hat

Hot Diggity Dog Costume

Just Clownin’ Clown Shoes

Happy Clown Facepaint

Swallowtail Tux

Take the Plunge Formal Dress

Why the Sad Facepaint?

Build/Buy mode furniture:

Anti-Balloon Balloons

Let There Be Light! Laser Show

Sitting Pretty White Chairs

Stream Me Up Party Decorations

White All Night Dining Tables

Yin and Yang Circular Rug

Food and Drink Items:

Black and White Cookies

Black and White Cake

Buffalo Wing Tea

Hamburger Cake

Salt and Pepper Shrimp Cocktail

Taco Casserole

White and Black Cake

Zebra Fizz

Special themed events to boost relationships:

Black and White Bash

Incognito Costume Party

The The Sims 4: Digital Deluxe Edition is the best version of the base game to purchase during the Origin sale. There are several new CAS items, Build/Buy furniture, food and drink items, plus new themed events. If only the Standard edition is on sale, players can always pick up the upgrade later.

The Sims 4 is available now for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.