The Ultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide, All the Best Counters

Day 2 of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is dubbed Raid Day for a very good reason. Every Legendary Pokémon will be returning to gyms for you to battle. But with so many amazing Pokémon to fight and catch, you’ll need a quick and easy way to find the best counters against all of them. We’re here to help, as we’ve put together this ultimate raid day guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 featuring all of the best counters against every Legendary boss. We also answer the all important question of which raid bosses can be shiny.

The Ultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide

Raid Day for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is split into hourly pools of raid bosses. Each Legendary boss will make two appearances throughout the day, popping up at local gyms for an hour before disappearing and coming back a few hours later. We’ve got them broken down below into the four total categories along with the time they will appear. We’ll provide the six best counters against each, with their best movesets. We also note which of the bosses can be shiny.

Wind Hour – 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm

Features: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, Virizion, and Tornadus (Therian)

Mewtwo Counters (Can be Shiny)

See full raid guide here

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Ho-Oh Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Latias Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Latios Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Regigigas Counters (Can be Shiny)

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Giratina (Altered) Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Cresselia Counters (Can be Shiny)

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

Virizion Counters (Can be Shiny)

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane

Yveltal with Gust and Hurricane

Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Brave Bird

Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird

Tornadus (Therian) Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Lava Hour – 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 4pm

Features: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Terrakion, Reshinram, Landorus (Therian), and Yveltal.

Moltres Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Entei Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Regirock Counters (Can be Shiny)

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Breloom with Counter and Grass Knot

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Groudon Counters (Can be Shiny)

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Heatran Counters (Can be Shiny)

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Terrakion Counters (Can be Shiny)

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf

Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Reshiram Counters

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Landorus (Therian) Counters

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Yveltal Counters

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Frost Hour – 12pm to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm

Features: Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem along with regional appearances by Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe and Africa), and Azelf (The Americas).

Articuno Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Suicune Counters (Can be Shiny)

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Lugia Counters (Can be Shiny)

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Regice Counters (Can be Shiny)

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Kyogre Counters (Can be Shiny)

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge

Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Magnezon with Spark and Wild Charge

Uxie/Mesprit/Azelf Counters (Regional)

Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse

Palkia Counters

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Draco Claw

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Kyurem Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Dialga with Metal Claw and Draco Meteor

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Thunder Hour – 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm

Features: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, and Xerneas.

Zapdos Counters (Can be Shiny)

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Raikou Counters (Can be Shiny)

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Registeel Counters (Can be Shiny)

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Rayquaza Counters (Can be Shiny)

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Dialga Counters

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Cobalion Counters (Can be Shiny)

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn

Thundurus (Therian) Counters

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Zekrom Counters

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Xerneas Counters

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head

Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

And that is our ultimate raid day guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. These are all of the best counters against every Legendary Pokémon that will appear throughout the day, so save it and pull it up to form your raid team each time.