The Ultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide, All the Best Counters

Day 2 of Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is dubbed Raid Day for a very good reason. Every Legendary Pokémon will be returning to gyms for you to battle. But with so many amazing Pokémon to fight and catch, you’ll need a quick and easy way to find the best counters against all of them. We’re here to help, as we’ve put together this ultimate raid day guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 featuring all of the best counters against every Legendary boss. We also answer the all important question of which raid bosses can be shiny.
The Ultimate Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Raid Day Guide
Raid Day for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is split into hourly pools of raid bosses. Each Legendary boss will make two appearances throughout the day, popping up at local gyms for an hour before disappearing and coming back a few hours later. We’ve got them broken down below into the four total categories along with the time they will appear. We’ll provide the six best counters against each, with their best movesets. We also note which of the bosses can be shiny.
Wind Hour – 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm
Features: Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Giratina (Altered), Cresselia, Virizion, and Tornadus (Therian)
Mewtwo Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
Ho-Oh Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Latias Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage
Latios Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage
Regigigas Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Giratina (Altered) Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Cresselia Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
Virizion Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Rayquaza with Air Slash and Hurricane
- Yveltal with Gust and Hurricane
- Honchkrow with Peck and Sky Attack
- Ho-Oh with Hidden Power and Brave Bird
- Braviary with Air Slash and Brave Bird
Tornadus (Therian) Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Lava Hour – 11am to 12pm and 3pm to 4pm
Features: Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Terrakion, Reshinram, Landorus (Therian), and Yveltal.
Moltres Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Entei Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
Regirock Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Breloom with Counter and Grass Knot
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
Groudon Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam
- Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Heatran Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run
Terrakion Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Kyogre with Waterfall and Surf
- Latios with Zen Headbutt and Psychic
- Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire
Reshiram Counters
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Rock Wrecker
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
Landorus (Therian) Counters
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)
- Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
Yveltal Counters
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
Frost Hour – 12pm to 1pm and 4pm to 5pm
Features: Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem along with regional appearances by Uxie (Asia-Pacific), Mesprit (Europe and Africa), and Azelf (The Americas).
Articuno Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Gigalith with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Suicune Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
- Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge
Lugia Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
Regice Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
Kyogre Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Zekrom with Charge Beam and Wild Charge
- Thundurus (Therian) with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt
- Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
- Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Magnezon with Spark and Wild Charge
Uxie/Mesprit/Azelf Counters (Regional)
- Darkrai with Snarl and Shadow Ball
- Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball
- Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
- Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play
- Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse
- Hydreigon with Bite and Dark Pulse
Palkia Counters
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Draco Claw
- Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage
Kyurem Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Draco Meteor
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Thunder Hour – 1pm to 2pm and 5pm to 6pm
Features: Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Thundurus (Therian), Zekrom, and Xerneas.
Zapdos Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
Raikou Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Landorus (Incarnate) with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run
Registeel Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
Rayquaza Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)
- Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
Dialga Counters
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Landorus (Therian) with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run
- Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Cobalion Counters (Can be Shiny)
- Reshiram with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
- Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat
- Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat
- Blaziken with Counter and Blast Burn
Thundurus (Therian) Counters
- Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche
- Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Landorus (Incarnate) with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Zekrom Counters
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Dialga with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Reshiram with Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
- Zekrom with Dragon Breath and Outrage
Xerneas Counters
- Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
- Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Genesect with Metal Claw and Magnet Bomb
- Excadrill with Metal Claw and Iron Head
- Roserade with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
And that is our ultimate raid day guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2021. These are all of the best counters against every Legendary Pokémon that will appear throughout the day, so save it and pull it up to form your raid team each time.