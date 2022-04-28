Today’s Wordle Answer #314: Hints for Friday, April 29

It’s another day, which means it’s another Wordle for players who are keeping their streaks alive. Today, April 29, has Wordle 314 ready to go. Congratulations to those awesome few that have kept their streak over 300 for this long. For those of you who want to press on but need some help with today’s Wordle, have no fear. Here are some tips, hints, and the answer to Wordle 314 for Friday, April 29.

Hints for Wordle April 29

Here are a few hints to help you get today’s Wordle of the day:

This word is an adjective.

This word starts with the letter H.

This word ends with the letter Y.

This word has no double letters.

This word means to move or act with speed.

Those are our hints for you. If you are still stuck trying to find what today’s Wordle is, that’s okay! Just scroll down further to find out what the answer is (there’s no shame in it, everyone does it).

Today’s Wordle 314 Answer

If the hints we gave you were not enough to get the Wordle of the day, then scroll past this image to find out what the Wordle 314 answer is.

The answer to the April 29 Wordle is HASTY.

How Does Wordle Work?

Wordle is a daily word-guessing game where players get six tries to guess the word of the day. If you guess a letter in the correct spot in the word, the letter appears green. If you guess a letter that is in the word, but it is in the wrong spot, your letter will appear yellow. Last, if you guess a letter and it is nowhere to be found in the word, it will appear gray.

Wordle can only be played once per day. However, there are alternative versions of the game that let you guess to your heart’s content.

Wordle is available for free on any browser online.