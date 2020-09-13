Game Guides

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How to Unlock Jack Black

Skate as the legend himself

September 13th, 2020 by Abdul Saad

tony-hawk-jack-black-1280x689

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Officer Dick is back from the original game as one of the most rad actors, Jack Black, who has been in multiple modern and classic films such as School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, and more.

Once an enemy of skateboarding in the original game, is now a beloved star that will need to be earned in order to play as. Unlike other unlockables, Jack will take a bit of skill to do so. Luckily, this guide will provide you the most straightforward and easiest way of doing so.

How to Unlock Jack Black

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Officer Dick can be unlocked by completing a set of 24 unique Create-a-Skater challenges. This will require the player to create a custom skater in the game and using them complete a variety of challenges, making sure to claim the rewards for each of them. Once you complete each challenge, you should then earn the “Rags to Riches” achievement.

Earning this achievement should gain you the honor and thrill of skating with Jack Black in a costume. Officer Dick isn’t just fun to play as, he’s also useful as he has solid stats, which should make pulling off cool tricks and completing challenges easier. Other than that, huge fans of the actor will no doubt enjoy the experience.

If you’ve completed each of the challenges and have claimed every reward and still have not unlocked him, restarting the game might do the trick.

GAME DEALSGet Twitch Prime For Free Right Now and get in-game items, rewards, and free games

RELATED TOPICS :

You May Like
Save $10 on Cyberpunk 2077
Promoted - Amazon
PlayStation 5: Everything We Know – PS5 Release Date, Price, Rumors, Unreal Engine 5, and More
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds 2020
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Skins List — All Outfits in Fortnite
Attack of the Fanboy