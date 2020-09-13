Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – How to Unlock Jack Black

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Officer Dick is back from the original game as one of the most rad actors, Jack Black, who has been in multiple modern and classic films such as School of Rock, King Kong, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, and more.

Once an enemy of skateboarding in the original game, is now a beloved star that will need to be earned in order to play as. Unlike other unlockables, Jack will take a bit of skill to do so. Luckily, this guide will provide you the most straightforward and easiest way of doing so.

How to Unlock Jack Black

In Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Officer Dick can be unlocked by completing a set of 24 unique Create-a-Skater challenges. This will require the player to create a custom skater in the game and using them complete a variety of challenges, making sure to claim the rewards for each of them. Once you complete each challenge, you should then earn the “Rags to Riches” achievement.

Earning this achievement should gain you the honor and thrill of skating with Jack Black in a costume. Officer Dick isn’t just fun to play as, he’s also useful as he has solid stats, which should make pulling off cool tricks and completing challenges easier. Other than that, huge fans of the actor will no doubt enjoy the experience.

If you’ve completed each of the challenges and have claimed every reward and still have not unlocked him, restarting the game might do the trick.