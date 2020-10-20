A new update for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Vicarious Visions has yet to release an official list of patch notes for this update, but the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 community has already done most of the legwork and put together a list of changes they’ve noticed since the patch has gone live. There aren’t too many major additions with this update, but private matches are now available and there are new online modes to try out. Here’s everything new with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 update 1.07.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 update 1.07.

Added private matches

Renamed BS Rocket Tailslide to BS Fein Slide

Added new online mode/playlist

Fixed kicker to railspin gap

Fixed heavy traffic challenge

Party bug fixes

Again, these are not official patch notes as Vicarious Visions has yet to release a full list of changes, but the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 community has tried multiple things that were not working before and they have found success with tricks and challenges that were bugged prior to this patch. This is not a major update, so don’t expect to see any huge additions or new features the next time you boot up the game. If you enjoy the online modes in this game, then this update has some new things to offer you, and players across the board will appreciate the bug fixes and properly working challenges.

If you haven’t played Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 yet, then you’re missing out on one of the best remakes of the generation. In our review, we praised the game’s ability to modernize its systems while still remaining true to the originals, stating that Activision has “proven again what once made the series so iconic with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is available now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.