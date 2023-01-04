Touhou Lost Word Tier List | Best Characters in Touhou Lost World, Ranked

Touhou is a turn-based strategy game released by NextNinja for mobile devices. It fits into the Gacha Games genre, a sub-genre primarily focusing on loot boxes as its driving force for gameplay. Similarly to other games that fit into this genre, there are tons of characters that players can mess around with and choose based on their play style. We decided to look at all characters for you and put them into a tier list so the series’ fans better understand who is worth their time for battles. Below you will find a grid ranking all characters from S to D.

Ranking All Touhou Lost World Characters

Use the table below for your reference. Keep reading to find out our description of each tier and why we believe they fit into those levels.

Tier Characters S Alice Margatroid, Suika Ibuki, Tewi Inaba, Watatsuki no Toyohime, Kaguya Houraisan, Keine, Kamishirasawa, Lunar War Enchanter Marisa Kirisame, Reimu Hakurei, Yonmu Konpaku, Medicine Melancholy, Yuyuko Saigyouji, Yukari Yakumo, Ran Yakumo, Eirin Yagokoro, Shion Yurigami, Yuuka Kazami. A Chen, Kasen Ibaraki, Fujiwara no Mokou, Kosuzu Motoori, Ringo, Suwako Moriya, Minoriko Aki, Doremy Sweet, Satori Komeiji, Iku Nagae, Clownpiece, Yonmu Konpaku Cherry Blossom, Mai Teireida, Remilia Scarlet, Watatsuki no Yorihime, Patchouli Knowledge, Lunar War Oracle Sanae Kochiya. B Reisen Undongein Inaba, Cirno, Sanae Kochiya, Luna Child, Flandre Scarlet, Kanako Yasaka, Hieda no Akyuu, Shizuha Aki, Aya Shameimaru, Nemuno Sakata, Satono Nashida, Sukuya Izayoi, Koishi Komeiji. C Marisa Kirisame, Daiyousei, Nitori Kawashiro, Byakuren Hijiri, Reisen, Seiran, Hong Meiling. D Sunny Milk, Star Sapphire, Lily White.

S Tier

The best characters in the game are the most well-rounded and suited for any situation. They will always bring you on top, and battles should be a breeze.

A Tier

They are not as good as S-ranked characters, but they are great choices. These characters are in a lower tier just because they lack the strength compared to the higher-ranked choices, but we are sure fans will find some favorites here. Also, with some upgrading, a handful of these characters could eventually fit into the S tier.

B Tier

These characters may not be the strongest in the game, but they are the most user-friendly. Beginners will find them easy to understand regarding mechanics and will see themselves still winning battles. Once players get good at the game and encounter tougher situations, they should replace these characters with higher-level choices.

C Tier

These characters are below average as their ATK and DEF values are way less than other options. They can be fun to mess around with, but once you start losing a bunch, you will soon realize that they need to be replaced.

D Tier

The worst of the roster, players should avoid these characters. Even upgrading them to a certain extent won’t grant you any significant benefits, so save your time.

If you enjoy these tier lists, stick with Attack of the Fanboy, as we will have more ranked lists on our site to come. We have ranked lists for you to check out for popular games: Brave Nine, Dark and Darker, Fallout 4, Shindo Life, and many more!

Touhou Lost World is available now for Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023