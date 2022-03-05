Triangle Strategy Smithy: How to Upgrade Weapons and Unlock Abilities

As you make your way through the beautiful world of Triangle Strategy, you’ll come to a point where you are going to need better gear for your party if you want to keep powering through the game. However, as you come to the end of chapter one, you’ll be wondering what you need to do to get these new swords, shields, and armor.

That’s where the Smithy comes into play, as they can help you level up your weapons through the use of materials. But how do you get them into your world? Find out how in this guide for how to unlock the Smithy in Triangle Strategy!

Triangle Strategy – How to Get The Smithy

In the vast lands that you’ll explore in Triangle Strategy, you’ll complete different Chapters that conclude major plot points in the game. As you approach the end of Chapter One, you may be wondering when you’ll be able to increase the stats of your weapons, so you’ll be able to take down enemies with ease.

Thankfully, during the events of Chapter 2, you’ll unlock the Smithy, which allows you to upgrade your current arsenal, as well as your party’s equipment. Not only can you upgrade your base stats for these weapons, but you’ll also be able to get weapon abilities, allowing you to use great attacks against your enemies, wiping them out with ease!

However, the Smithy doesn’t work for free, as he requires materials and Coin to make sure that your party is in tip-top shape, and only has limited supplies when you first interact with them. You’ll be able to scrounge up more materials through the spoils of battle, allowing you to keep up with your foes and not be underpowered in your next matchup.

As you gain materials through Mock Battles at the Encampment, or through true tests of skills against enemies, you’ll be able to visit the Smithy any time after Chapter Two to continue upgrading yourself and your party, and making sure that you’re ready to take on the most difficult of enemies.

In a game all about strategy, making sure that you’re picking the best options for your team is great, and making sure that you have the proper teams and alliances through your game is a key factor of enjoying it to its fullest. While beautiful, this game can be challenging if you’re not finding your footing, so making sure you pick the right teammates and allies is a key point of this challenge.

Triangle Strategy is available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.