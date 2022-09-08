Undertale Character Tier List – Best Characters in Undertale

The weird and wonderful world of Undertale is home to an unforgettable cast of characters, all of which play an essential part in the player’s experience with the game. But with such a mass of faces to remember, it’s hard to take note of which characters are worth prioritizing speaking to over others. Luckily this guide will take you through which characters are integral to your experience and which characters you can skim past without worry.

Which Undertale Characters are the Best?

Each player’s experience with Undertale will be unique to their style, so their relationship and opinions on each character may differ. But generally, the most important characters in the game and those that significantly impact the story tend to be higher on the list. At the same time, those that appear fewer times and offer little substance remain slightly lower.

Tier Character S Sans, Papyrus, Toriel, Asgore, Frisk, Asriel A Alphys, Flowey, Undyne, Mettaton, Chara B Napstablook, Muffet, Monster Kid, Annoying Dog, Lesser Dog, Greater Dog, Temmie C Burgerpants, Bratty and Catty, Dummy, Gaster, Memory Head, Endogeny, Reaper Bird, Lemon Bread, Snowdrakes Mother, Doggo, Dogamy and Dogaressa, Mad Mew Mew, Royal Guards, Knight Knight D Spider Bake Sale, Nice Cream Guy, Gerson, Froggit, Whimsun, Loox, Vegetoid, Migosp, Moldsmal, Snowdrake, Ice Cap, Chilldrake, Gyftrot, Glyde, Jerry, Aaron, Woshua, Moldbygg, Shyren, Vulkin, Tsunderplane, Pyrope, Madjick, Whimsalot, Anstigmatism

S-Tier Characters

Undertale’s S-Tier characters have the most crucial role in the game. They are the characters the player develops the deepest connection with, alongside being some of Undertale’s most recognizable faces. Undertale wouldn’t be the same without them, which is why they’re held so highly by players.

Characters like Sans and Papyrus will be recognizable to most gamers, even if they haven’t played Undertale, and Toriel is one of the most ingenious ways to apply a tutorial to a game to date. Asgore and Asriel may not be as familiar, but they belong in S-Tier due to their relevance to the story, and it’s rare for an Undertale player to come away from the game without having a connection to the pair.

A-Tier

A-Tier characters may not take the top spot, but they are still a massive part of the Undertale experience. While they may not be as popular or instantly recognizable as the S-Tier characters, they are just as valuable to the storyline and involvement in the game.

Many will argue that Alphys and Undyne are just as important to the storyline as characters like Sans and Papyrus, but the reason they fall slightly lower is that players unfamiliar with the title won’t be able to name them or recognize them straight away. The same can be said for Flowey, who may be one of Undertale’s most prominent antagonists,

B-Tier

Although B-Tier characters don’t quite take the top spots, they still have their own unique identity within Undertale and get involved with the player in one way or another. Their importance may not continue outside their designated area, but unlike standard enemy encounters, they aren’t as forgettable.

The majority of these characters have more of an aggressive nature toward the player and present some somewhat frustrating combat sequences, but a few memorable NPCs like Temmie are thrown into the mix too.

C-Tier

Even though C-Tier characters are ranked relatively low compared to S-Tier characters like Toriel or A-Tier characters like Undyne, they still have relevance to the game rather than just being disposable NPCs.

Characters like Burgerpants and Bratty and Catty are stepping stones between areas and provide valuable insight into the game, which would otherwise be missed. They’re a perfect example of why it’s essential to interact with every NPC in a game but aren’t quite important enough to creep their way up the tiers.

D-Tier

D-Tier characters still play an essential role in Undertale, but they are nowhere near as significant to the tale as those in A and B. Most of these characters are one-and-done experiences, either in combat or a whistlestop tour of an area, but they’re still fun to meet and give Undertale an extra slice of personality.

Many of Undertale’s ‘enemies’ are forgettable outside combat, which is why they fall predominantly into the D-Tier. Sure, they still have the classic Undertale humor, but they probably won’t spring to mind if someone asks for a favorite character.

Undertale is now available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.