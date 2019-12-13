There’s a lot going on on High Street in Untitled Goose Game. As a goose, you’ve been causing chaos everywhere you go, and few areas will feel your wrath as hard as this location. One of the tasks you’re assigned here is the beginning of a chain of missions, all of which can leave you a bit confused. We’re here to help with our trusty walkthroughs though. Here’s how to trap the boy in the phone booth in Untitled Goose Game.

How to Trap the Boy in the Phone Booth

This one may cause frustration due to its somewhat open objective text, but it’s actually one of the easier tasks on High Street and in Untitled Goose Game as a whole. The boy is terrified of you, the goose, for pretty obvious reasons. Your beak is sharp and can grab practically any item, and your honk can strike fear and aggitation in even the most brave soul. But the boy is not brave, so all you need to do here is honk at him.

But to trap him in the phone booth the honks need to be constant and will be used to steer him toward the phone booth. Found near the top of the town, just find the boy and start honking at him. He’ll run away every time, so point and steer him toward the top of the street/map. Get him close to the phone booth and he’ll rush inside to call for help dealing with this rogue goose.

And that’s how to trap the boy in the phone booth in Untitled Goose Game. Once again, it’s pretty simple, but the game keeps its objectives loose and easy to misinterpret. Hopefully this breaks it down easily for you though, cause next up is an even tougher challenge. Now you need to get on TV.