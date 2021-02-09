Valheim – How to Delete Items

There is a ton of items you can find and collect in Valheim, sometimes surpassing the limit of what we can carry with us or store within our chests. Drops from enemies, gathered resources, crafted items, furniture, you name it. With so many collectibles though, it is very often we have way more than what we need, stocked up. Therefore, the need of start deleting a couple of them is just a matter of time before it reaches the best of us. Just the thought of discarding something that you don’t know if you are going to need later on, is frightening indeed.

That said though, instead of all of the above, you may just want to delete an item that you have excessive amounts of, or it is just useless to you. In any case, let’s see how you can do it, for whatever the reason.

How to delete items.

To be honest here, the process is rather simple but not actually obvious or easy to realize. There are two main ways you can delete an item, with the first being a way you may have already found out. If you throw anything on the floor, anywhere outside your establishments (house etc.) and you move away from it, it eventually disappears. Items need almost two days to be left like this in order to be discarded, and you also need to not interact with them or get near them.

The second way of deleting an item, is by simply throwing anything in the water. The moment you do it, any item instantly disappears. Which means that you need to be certain before you do this, as you don’t have any second chances for any item you do this, like in our first way right above.

As you see, both ways are really simple, and I’m sure there are lot more to be found as time passes. Selling your items is also a good way of getting rid of items, which you can find out how to do it, right here.

- This article was updated on:February 9th, 2021