Valheim – How to Farm Feathers

In this vast world of wild animals, huge Trolls, beautiful beaches and many more, Valheim has a certain resource that is quite tricky to find or farm, and that is feathers. As you would imagine, feathers come from, you guessed it, birds. Chests in certain biomes like Black Forest and Meadows do also include feathers within their contents, but not only chests are hard to find, but it is also always a matter of luck if they will include some. So, if you want to get loads of feathers in a reliable way, other than praying to RNG gods, here is what you need to do.

How to farm feathers.

First things first, grab a bow. Any bow. A Finewood Bow is highly suggested though, due to how easy it is to use and you can craft it quite early on using this method here. Then, simply start running around your world, preferable to open areas, to spot some birds. Do not, I repeat, do not try to hunt them down while they are flying. It is almost certain that you will waste a good number of arrows before taking them out, and with a lot of effort as well. What you need to do, is to follow their movement for a while, until they end up resting somewhere. They come down, landing at one spot, making them extremely easy targets. Stay at long range in order to not scare them away, focus your bow and make the shot. There you have it, easy feathers, quite a lot as well, with minimal effort.

It is also advised to try and look for areas near the sea/beach. It is very often that birds nest there, with quite a good number of them. The most I’ve personally seen resting on the same area, is around 4-5, which is very good amount for fast feather farming.

Valheim is now in Early Access, through Steam.