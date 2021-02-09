Valheim – How to Find the Merchant Easily

Valheim has a lot of secrets for us to uncover, including the wondering Merchant, and we still haven’t even scratched the surface yet. This mysterious person is what the title already suggests, a vendor where you can sell and buy stuff, with some unique items included.

While finding him is not that hard, and make sure to check our article right here in order to see how, it can be a little time consuming. If you want to skip all the hassle though of finding him by yourself, we got you covered with a very simple way.

How to find the Merchant easily.

Finding him by yourself is one thing, but what if you want skip every step and go directly to him, with minimal effort? If you do, well simply go to the world creation menu. After doing so, click on the ‘Seeds’ tab and type ‘Merchant’.

A list with all the available generated maps will pop up, that will include the Merchant for sure. You just need your trusty ship to reach him while being in the specific biome, and you should be good to go. Found in the Black Forest world, the Merchant is usually located on shores and coast areas, so he wouldn’t be hard to find if you joined a Seed world.

Our friendly vendor is available for you anytime, so use this guide if you want to find him right away.

Valheim is now available through Steam Early Access.

- This article was updated on:February 9th, 2021