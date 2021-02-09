Valheim Boar Taming Guide: How to Get Unlimited Leather

Trying to tame a boar in Valheim? Hunting and gathering are a huge part of the early game in Valheim, but setting up a permanent base and taming animals will make your life a whole lot easier. Leather scraps are used in all sorts of crafting recipes, so you’ll be hunting boars quite often. If you have a handful of tamed boars, however, you won’t have to spend too much time hunting. Plus, you’ll always have a steady supply of meat for food, which is always handy. Domesticating a wild animal like a boar can be a bit tricky, but it’s not too hard once you know what to do. Here’s how to tame boars in Valheim.

How to Tame A Boar in Valheim

Here are the basic steps to tame a boar in Valheim.

Build a pen. Lead a boar inside the pen. Drop food inside the pen. Wait for the boar to eat the food.

If you want to tame some boars, the first step is building a pen to keep them in. Find an area you want to keep the boars in and enclose it with a fence. Roundpole Fences are the easiest and cheapest fences you can build in the early stages of the game, only requiring one wood per fence as long as you have a workbench nearby. The pen doesn’t have to be large, but it does have to be big enough to hold a few boars. Make sure to leave an opening so you can lure your first boar inside.

Now that you have a pen set up, it’s time to find your first boar. Luring a boar into your pen can be tricky. You have to get close to it and try to make it attack you. Once the boar starts to attack, run to your pen while the boar is chasing you. After the boar is inside the pen, use a fence to fully enclose the pen and then jump out.

With the boar trapped inside the pen, you can start the taming process. All you have to do to tame a boar is feed it, and they eat just about anything. Drop some mushrooms, berries, or carrots into the pen and wait for the boar to eat. To drop food, press the Tab key to open your inventory and then drag and drop the item onto the ground. When the boar eats, you’ll see yellow hearts appear around the animal. This means the taming process is working and the boar is now domesticated. From this point on, all you have to do is feed it regularly to keep it from starving. Domesticated boars will only eat carrots though, so make sure you have enough to feed your newly tamed animal.

Now that you have a tamed boar, you can repeat the taming process to add more animals to your collection. If you have two tamed boars in the same enclosure, they will mate and produce more boars which you can then slaughter for leather and meat. This is an easy way to make sure you’ll always have a steady stream of food and supplies so you can focus on Valheim’s other challenges.

Valheim is available now on PC. The game is currently in Steam Early Access and will remain in early access for at least one year.