Viking-inspired survival game Valheim has been a massive success for Coffee Stain Studios, the developer responsible for Goat Simulator and Satisfactory. Given the vast number of players roaming the the beautiful lo-fi biomes, the team is wasting no time shoring up their hit indie title.
Update 0.143.5 has landed just over a week following Valheim’s Early Access launch. Most of the changes sit on the backend, meaning several may go unnoticed by players. However, the inclusion of the enemy awareness indicator is undoubtedly a welcome feature.
All tweaks, fixes, and additions hitting Valheim can be found below. Once you have given them a read, head on over to our growing collection of guides for tips on how to survive the perilous journey.
Valheim Update 0.143.5 Patch Notes
- Ragdoll destruction network fix
- Dedicated server ugly file-flag shutdown system removed (Use CTRL-C or SIGINT instead)
- Updated reference server start scripts (Please update local copies)
- World & character save improvements
- Teleport ore chest hack fix
- Remove structure resource dupe bug fix
- Server map set to server name to make it filterable in steam server-browser
- Localization fixes
- Added enemy awareness indicator to enemy huds
- Sneak tweaks
- Added save directory override to dedicated servers (-savedir)
- AI fixes
- Lower dmg on deathsquitos
- Fixed text-msg icon
- Updated server manual PDF
- More serverlist improvements (removed initial serverlist request to lower network trafic)
- Carts detach when teleporting