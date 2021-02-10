Viking-inspired survival game Valheim has been a massive success for Coffee Stain Studios, the developer responsible for Goat Simulator and Satisfactory. Given the vast number of players roaming the the beautiful lo-fi biomes, the team is wasting no time shoring up their hit indie title.

Update 0.143.5 has landed just over a week following Valheim’s Early Access launch. Most of the changes sit on the backend, meaning several may go unnoticed by players. However, the inclusion of the enemy awareness indicator is undoubtedly a welcome feature.

All tweaks, fixes, and additions hitting Valheim can be found below. Once you have given them a read, head on over to our growing collection of guides for tips on how to survive the perilous journey.

Valheim Update 0.143.5 Patch Notes