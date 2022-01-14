Valorant allows players to take advantage of codes within the game and utilise them in order to obtain a host of rewards for their characters. The game of course has also been getting updated frequently with new content always being added by developers to create one of the best gaming experiences possible for players who enjoy the first-person shooter genre. Notably, with the developers creating a range of codes for players, you will need to know where and how to redeem the codes. This guide article will take you through the process of how to redeem codes in Valorant.

How to Redeem Codes in Valorant

There are a few methods for redeeming codes in the experience and these vary based on what type of code you’d like to redeem. If you are wanting to redeem general codes then that can be done through the main official website when logged into your chosen account. The link you can follow to access is here. It should be noted that this website sometimes times out and there is no server available. I am sure that the developers are looking into fixing this but if you go to the website and it doesn’t appear to be working, it is not your side, it is the server-side. Hopefully this will be fixed for players soon.

In terms of redeeming pre-paid Valorant gift card codes bought from places like Amazon, this can be done in-game without having to go through the website. Simply open up Valorant and then log in, afterwards press on the ‘Valorant’ logo in the store at the right side of the screen. From there click on ‘Prepaid Cards and Codes’ and then simply input the code into the box and redeem it.

Whether you are preparing for the new update or are simply wanting some new Valorant points and rewards, redeeming codes is a great way to do that!

Valorant is available now on PC.