Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update 4.3 Patch Notes

Crashes Fixes in Vermintide 2 Update 4.3

Fixed a crash that could occur due to an excessive amount of friends being displayed within the in-game player list.

Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.

While the Chaos Wastes are the highlight of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update 4.3, the patch addresses many longstanding issues with the game, namely within the various levels. NPC companions should more reliably follow you, you’re less likely to get physically stuck on the geometry, and respawns shouldn’t place you in inconvenient locations. Although Hero balancing and fixes weren’t as pervasive, the new Engineer talent Combined Arms appears to be a large improvement over the replaced Scavenged Shot. Now we just need to make it to the Citadel of Eternity a few times without dying. Good luck!

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 (and on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility). Chaos Wastes is available now on PC, with the console release soon to follow. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Warhammer: Vermintide 2 site.