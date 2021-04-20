Update 4.3 has arrived for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 4.3 adds the recently revealed Chaos Wastes expansion to Vermintide 2, a rogue-lite experience in which you and your party must reach the Citadel of Eternity by venturing through a random selection of the 15 new locations added in this patch. The patch notes themselves contain all the tweaks, changes, and bugfixes included in update 4.3, which include level fixes, Hero balancing, and more. Here’s everything new with Warhammer: Vermintide 2 update 4.3.
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update 4.3 Patch Notes
Level Fixes / Tweaks
A QUIET DRINK
- Fixed an issue where the broken wooden blockade would appear to be intact for players that spawned in to the map in progress.
AGAINST THE GRAIN
- Removed a boss wall in the middle of a capture point.
- Fixed a spot where enemies could just flat out walk or run up a cliffside.
- Fixed a location where bots could become stuck against breakable wooden blockades.
ATHEL YENLUI
- Fixed an issue where bots could become stuck at the location of the second Grimoire.
- Fixed some places where invisible collisions were blocking projectiles.
- Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the last Tome.
- Fixed a rare issue where leylines could get locked in place whilst misaligned, soft locking the event.
- Fixed a number of locations where players and bots could not traverse up steep ledges.
THE BLIGHTREAPER
- Fixed a location where the Blightstormer could spawn but be totally unreachable whilst still being able to cast.
- Fixed a location where Blightstormers could cast from underground.
- Fixed an issue where bots could become unresponsive when focused on enemies behind walls.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn behind the sanctum gate.
BLOOD IN THE DARKNESS
- Fixed an issue where Warpfire Thrower flames could travel through walls.
CONVOCATION OF DECAY
- Fixed some situations where progression of the end event could freeze up incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where wooden doors would play the incorrect sound when struck.
- Fixed multiple locations where bots and players could become stuck.
- Fixed an issue where a wall could block ranged projectiles beyond its appearance.
DARK OMENS
- Fixed a location where patrols could become stuck.
EMPIRE IN FLAMES
- Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the first Tome.
- Fixed some out of bounds bits.
ENCHANTER’S LAIR
- Fixed an issue where a barrel could be thrown out of bounds, soft-locking the level.
ENGINES OF WAR
- Fixed an issue where Sienna could Fire Walk herself into a ceiling spot.
- Fixed some cases where a Chaos Spawn could get stuck in branches.
- Fixed some places where invisible collisions were blocking projectiles.
- Fixed a location where Skaven could die immediately after spawning.
FESTERING GROUND
- Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the second Grimoire.
- Fixed a spot that could just heart-attack a player, killing them outright.
- Fixed a spot in the end event where enemies could spawn out of thin air.
FORT BLINK182
- Fixed a broken respawn location near the first Grimoire.
- Increased size of the interaction shape on the cannonball, making it easier for players to pick up the cannonball in frenzied situations.
- Fixed some spots where the cannonball could drop through the terrain.
- Fixed various spots where players and bots could get stuck.
FORTUNES OF WAR
- Fixed an exploit where players could just basically skip the whole challenge.
- Fixed a couple of locations that could instantly kill players and bots.
GARDEN OF MORR
- Fixed a floating Ravaged Art pickup.
- Fixed an issue where bots could become stuck by the ladder in the end event.
- Fixed a spot where bots were prone to leap off a cliff.
- Fixed a location where Beastmen patrols could become stuck.
HALESCOURGE
- Fixed it so that Saltzpyre’s Billhook isn’t able to one-shot Brimstone Horsepurge by using the pull action at a specific time.
- Fixed an occlusion issue on the path leading to the second Tome.
- Fixed an issue where bots could dodge off the elevator and fall to their doom.
HORN OF MAGNUS
- Fixed an issue where players could respawn beyond the barrel door event should they die before it.
- Fixed an issue where textures would appear to be missing.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could become stuck running down the end event stairs.
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a corner after respawning.
- Fixed an issue where barrels would stop spawning after the player carrying the barrel had lost connection.
HUNGER IN THE DARK
- Fixed a spot where you could see outside the level and another where Sienna could leave the level.
- Fixed an issue where the barrels in the cart would appear spectral for clients.
- Fixed a spot where bots would get stuck trying to retrieve the last Tome.
- Fixed a lighting issue seen in the area where the second Tome is found.
- Fixed a missing texture observed on a part of the tunnels.
- Fixed a bug where players could get night vision in the room where the second Tome can be found.
INTO THE NEST
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn behind the team in the boss arena.
- Fixed a spot where Ratling Gunners could shoot throught the water wheel.
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn in at the end of the map.
OLD HAUNTS
- Fixed a spot where Bardin bot couldn’t retrieve the first Tome.
- Fixed a few spots where bots could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players and bots that died during the church event could respawn beyond the point of no return.
- Fixed an issue where enemies spawned by Twitch mode could become stuck, unable to reach players.
- Fixed an issue where bots were unable to rescue players downed in a specific location.
THE PIT
- Fixed a spot where players could dash through the ground.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could walk across a fallen bridge during the end event.
PROLOGUE
- Fixed case of Bardin not accepting healing during his rescue section.
RIGHTEOUS STAND
- Fixed a spot where bots were prone to suiciding.
- Fixed a couple of spots where players could get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could become stuck whilst climbing down the walls during the end event.
- Removed Beastmen. For real this time.
THE SCREAMING BELL
- Fixed a spot where players could dash through the ground.
- Fixed an issue where Sienna could Fire Walk her way below the bell.
- Fixed a “deathzone” location.
SKITTERGATE
- Fixed an issue where bots would not follow players through the Skittergate nor teleport to them to catch up.
- Fixed a hole where players could get stuck.
- Fixed a spot where Bardin bot would get perma-stuck.
- Fixed multiple cases where players and bots could lose substantial amounts of health when entering the Norsca -> Skittergate portal.
- Removed an invisible blocker.
- Fixed an issue where bots would be reluctant to leave the last elevator.
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn into the map behind the elevator.
- Fixed an issue where Gatekeeper Naglfahr could be knocked underground.
- Fixed a location where enemies were able to walk up a tent.
- Fixed some out of bounds bits.
TAAL’S HORN KEEP
- Added collision around the Spoils of War pedestal so you cant toss dummies onto the chests (they were wigging out for clients).
WAR CAMP
- Fixed a spot where players could get stuck.
- Fixed so a player who joins around the time the battering ram breaches the camp doors, the joined player is able to pass through said doors – whilst previously they were locked out.
- Fixed a location where enemies and bots were able to walk up walls.
- Fixed a spot where Sienna could Fire Walk herself to an out-of-bounds part of the map.
WEAVES
- Objects thrown out of bounds should now despawn and be replaced in-bounds.
- Fixed some locations where players could get stuck.
- Fixed an occlusion issue causing flickering on Light wind weaves.
Sound Fixes / Tweaks
- Some Engineer sounds have been tweaked, in particular the volume of 3rd person sounds (those you’d hear with an Engineer in your group – from the perspective of another player).
- Enemies should now be easier to hear when behind you.
- Fixed sound cutting out when shield pushing several enemies.
- Victor’s secondary pistol attack with Rapier now plays the correct sound.
- Victor’s Repeater Pistol now has the reload sound properly audible in all situations.
- Kruber’s Man-bow now has the correct sound when switched to from another weapon.
- Bounty Hunter’s activated ability now plays the correct sound.
- Lohner will no longer instigate conversation about their experiences at Castle Drachenfels with the heroes.
UI Fixes / Tweaks
- Masterwork Pistol crosshair style has been changed to avoid switching back and forth while using the alt fire.
- Made it so changes to the gamepad button icon style (PS4/XB1) are immediately reflected in the UI when the setting is changed.
- Fixed text overflow in Athanor talent descriptions.
- Pinging an enemy can no longer trigger the “Too many Social Wheel messages” error in chat.
- Fixed a bug that prevented changing hero via the escape menu when the bridge of shadows was open.
- Grail Knight duties are now considered priority buffs and will show up center screen when activated.
- Fixed an issue in the controller UI where the healthbar frame would not adjust appropriately when the window is resized.
- Re-enabled the cancel host migration button. It was disabled as a stop-gap measure to fix a networking issue that has since been resolved.
- Fixed an issue where incorrect Portrait Frames were sometimes being displayed in the end of match screen.
- Removed a debug timer that snuck its way into the game.
- Fixed a couple of instances where incorrect subtitles would be displayed.
- Players will no longer be pinged when commanded to drop something.
Hero Fixes / Tweaks in Vermintide 2 Update 4.3
- Engineer: Scavenged Shot talent replaced with Combined Arms – ‘Melee power increased by 10%. Every 5 melee kill makes Bardin’s next Ranged attack grant 15% Ranged Power for 10 seconds.’.
- Fixed a bug where “Vanish” could disallow Kerilian the crit buff from “Cloak of Mist”.
- Added back the dot to the first strike of Sienna’s mace heavy attack chain.
- Fixed an issue by which damage reduction stacking wasn’t multiplicative as intended.
- Added a missing action to the Coghammer so holding attack chains the first heavy (same behaviour as with other weapons).
- Bardin’s ‘Survivalist’ now correctly produces ammunition on barrel explosion.
- Fixed an issue where certain ranged weapons would sway excessively after switching from a Bretonnian Longsword.
- Fixed an issue where Battle Wizard’s Soot Shield could trigger if hitting dead enemies.
- Fixed an issue where switching to Saltzpyre’s melee weapon prior to reloading his Repeater Pistol and back would result in the animation breaking.
- Fixed an issue where Siennas on the verge of exploding who felt the need to cliff dive would be flat out killed, without an opportunity to be rescued by their fellow heroes.
Miscellaneous Fixes / Tweaks
- Slayer’s ‘Ghalskeggi’ now shows the correct wristband colour in both 1st and 3rd person views.
- The Grail Knight’s Black and Gold skin now correctly has yellow sleeves instead of white.
- Fixed a bunch of other minor inconsistencies between 1st and 3rd person textures for Shade and Zealot skins.
- Fixed an issue where “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”, and “The Vanguard” Deeds didn’t include Beastmen where the host was eligible to face them.
- Packmasters should no longer do a 180 spin when hooking players.
- Accessing Okri’s challenges has been re-enabled for modded. (Note: rewards are not redeemable on modded by design). This also fixes a bug that did not allow starting Fortunes of War on modded realm.
- We’ve updated the colour and duration of the ground decal for the Gobadier’s Globe VFX to better match up with the effect and the duration of the threat.
- Input buffering of quickswap (default keybind: Q) will now have priority over other actions (eg. swapping to a bomb or a potion).
- Fixed a rare issue that allowed a player to block whilst in a downed state.
- Fixed some cases where ambush hordes could spawn in plain sight.
- Twitch mode boons and potions now stack, and no longer overwrite each other.
- Fixed an issue where players getting disabled immediately after consuming healing draughts would lose the draught without getting it’s effect. It now gets refunded in this case.
Crashes Fixes in Vermintide 2 Update 4.3
- Fixed a crash that could occur due to an excessive amount of friends being displayed within the in-game player list.
- Fixed various miscellaneous crashes.
While the Chaos Wastes are the highlight of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Update 4.3, the patch addresses many longstanding issues with the game, namely within the various levels. NPC companions should more reliably follow you, you’re less likely to get physically stuck on the geometry, and respawns shouldn’t place you in inconvenient locations. Although Hero balancing and fixes weren’t as pervasive, the new Engineer talent Combined Arms appears to be a large improvement over the replaced Scavenged Shot. Now we just need to make it to the Citadel of Eternity a few times without dying. Good luck!
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 5 (and on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility). Chaos Wastes is available now on PC, with the console release soon to follow. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Warhammer: Vermintide 2 site.