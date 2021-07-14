Update 3.75 has arrived for War Thunder and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment already released update 3.74 seven days ago, but now an even newer patch is available for War Thunder. The patch number is 3.75 on PS4 and 01.000.040 if you are playing the game on a PS5 console.

Officially the patch is numbered 2.07.0.118 for PC and 2.7.0.113 for consoles. This update is released on July 14th, 2021 and contains a number of improvements and fixes to the game.

It does not look like new content has been added, although you should see improvements to the core gameplay. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.75 Patch Notes

Improvements and fixes

Turn dynamics in 1st gear in AB has been improved. There’s now no switching to neutral with the speed drop.

Crew lock mechanics when leaving a ground RB battle in an aircraft. Now, to determine the possibility of respawn in a vehicle, the last selected armament and ammunition (in the hangar or during the previous respawn) are used, rather than the basic cost of the vehicle. This also fixes a bug where the crew was blocked for leaving a battle early in aircraft without basic weapons, for example, with some helicopters and with the Sea Vixen F.A.W. Mk.2.

Added a hint in the interface when changing the rate of fire for a helicopter’s automatic cannon.

Toggling of NVD mode in binoculars now switches the camera to the commander’s sight with night vision on.

A bug has been fixed that disabled selected weapon controls after consequent toggling of the binocular button, night vision mode button, and gunner’s view camera.

A bug has been fixed that prevents the aiming block while using separate brake controls with the “Block vertical aiming while braking” function enabled.

Strv 103-0, Strv 103A, Strv 103С — hull aiming has been completely reworked: The new aiming system with differential control of the gears and the torque of the tracks increases the accuracy and the quality vehicle’s positioning in space allows you to compensate for rollback when aiming on slopes. (report).

— hull aiming has been completely reworked: The new aiming system with differential control of the gears and the torque of the tracks increases the accuracy and the quality vehicle’s positioning in space allows you to compensate for rollback when aiming on slopes. (report). VT1-2 — hull aiming at low angles has been improved.

— hull aiming at low angles has been improved. The location of key points in naval missions has been changed for locations in Denmark, La Manche, Jungle, Midway, New Guinea. Airfields have been moved in order to reduce the time of approach and reloading for aviation.

Fixed a crash that sometimes happened from the main menu when opening the friends list or chats.

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

A bug has been fixed which resulted in incorrect values of armour penetration at different angles for the info cards of AP rounds.

A bug has been fixed with shell behavior after penetration of armour that in rare cases prevented damage to the crew after a direct hit from APCR/APFS rounds.

APDS L15A3 — the shell effect animation has been corrected in the round’s card.

BMP-1 — an incorrect bulkhead between the fighting and troop compartments has been removed.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Javelin F.(A.W.) Mk.9 — a bug has been fixed that resulted in the detachment of ailerons with the detaching of stabilizers.

— a bug has been fixed that resulted in the detachment of ailerons with the detaching of stabilizers. F9F-2 — “Tiny Tim” rockets have been added.

— “Tiny Tim” rockets have been added. F8U-2 — left and right gun groups are now in the same gun group.

— left and right gun groups are now in the same gun group. Jaguar Gr.1, Jaguar A — fixed fragments from the pylon hanging in the air after a wing has been destroyed. When the keel was detached, the horizontal tail section was not damaged.

— fixed fragments from the pylon hanging in the air after a wing has been destroyed. When the keel was detached, the horizontal tail section was not damaged. SA 341F Gazelle — fixed a bug when installing the “Flares/Chaff” modifications there might be duplicated ammunition for the 20 mm cannon GIAT M.621.

— fixed a bug when installing the “Flares/Chaff” modifications there might be duplicated ammunition for the 20 mm cannon GIAT M.621. Ju 188 A-2, TBF-1C, Avenger Mk.II, DB-3B, В-29, Beaufort Mk.VIII, H8K2, H8K3 — the firing angles for turrets have been specified.

— the firing angles for turrets have been specified. S-13OF rockets — weight has been adjusted from 66.6 to 69 kg.

PARS 3 LR, AGM-65A AGM-65B air-to-ground missiles — fixed a bug where it was impossible to capture some AI targets in Arcade mode.

Fleets model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

HMS Liverpool — fixed a bug due to which torpedoes wouldn’t reload in arcade battles.

— fixed a bug due to which torpedoes wouldn’t reload in arcade battles. HMS Southampton — the thickness of the barbets on the main calibre turrets above the upper deck has been changed from 24.4 mm to 25.4 mm.

— the thickness of the barbets on the main calibre turrets above the upper deck has been changed from 24.4 mm to 25.4 mm. Type K-8 No.13, Type K-8 No.13 late — fixed the name of the 76.2 mm gun.

— fixed the name of the 76.2 mm gun. HMS Montgomery, HMS Churchill — fixed the name of the 76 mm anti-aircraft gun.

For more details on this patch, you can head on over to the official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox family of platforms.