Update 3.78 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It has been a week since the release of update 3.77, but now a new patch has been released today for War Thunder. If you are playing the PS4 version of the game, the update patch number is 3.78. On PS5, the patch number is 01.000.043.

Officially though the patch is number 2.7.0.170 for PC and patch 2.7.0.167 for consoles. Much like many other patches in the past, this update includes improvements and fixes. The update also has balance changes for many of the vehicles that are in the game.

You can read all of the relevant changes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.78 Patch Notes

Improvements and fixes

BMP-3, U-SH 405 — Markers for additional guns are now displayed correctly and take into account terrain/landscape if missiles have been loaded.

— Markers for additional guns are now displayed correctly and take into account terrain/landscape if missiles have been loaded. BM-13N — The inscription about the impossibility of movement with changed ground clearance now appears only at the start of the movement and will not interfere with the view.

— The inscription about the impossibility of movement with changed ground clearance now appears only at the start of the movement and will not interfere with the view. Helicopter sight stabilization marks will no longer be displayed in the ground vehicle sight after the air event in ground AB is completed.

A bug when playing server replays which caused incorrect displaying of the camera direction indicator of the ATGM gunner on helicopters has been fixed.

The rangefinder will not be set to a value of “>9999” when pointing the gun sight at the smoke screen.

A bug with an inability to switch view from commander’s camera to binoculars if camera cycle mechanics and night vision mode coincided has been fixed.

Now the weapons selection function for aircraft will not lock hotkeys assigned to individual weapons.

A bug leading to a lack of display of your ground vehicle in the commander’s sight has been fixed.

An inability to select premium vehicles located at the back of the hangar when controlling from a gamepad has been fixed.

A bug that caused the inability to vertically aim on tanks with hull aiming when the engine or tracks have been damaged has been fixed.

Ground vehicles model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

ZTZ96, M41 SDF, leKPz M41, VEAK 40 — The function of duplicated fire control for commanders has been added.

— The function of duplicated fire control for commanders has been added. Conqueror — A bug with lack of the commander’s fire control has been fixed.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Mirage IIIC — A bug where wing fragments in some cases remained in the air when a wing was detached has been fixed.

— A bug where wing fragments in some cases remained in the air when a wing was detached has been fixed. Ar 234 B-2, Ar 234 C-3 — Separate bomb drop for suspended armament setups has been added.

— Separate bomb drop for suspended armament setups has been added. Sea Vixen F.A.W Mk.2 — Separate bomb drop for 1000 pound G.P Mk.I bombs has been added.

— Separate bomb drop for 1000 pound G.P Mk.I bombs has been added. F6F (all modifications) — Bomb dropping for the 1000 pound AN-M65A1 bombs has been corrected. Now bombs will be dropped first from the right pylon and then from the left pylon. Source: Pilot’s handbook of flight operating instructions for navy models F6F-3, F6F-3N, F6F-5, F6F-5N airplanes.

If you want to know more about this patch, you can head on over to the official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

- This article was updated on August 4th, 2021