Update 3.79 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It has been one week since the release of update 3.78, but developer Gaijin Entertainment has now released a newer patch today on all platforms. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update patch number is 3.79.

However, officially the patch is recognized as version number 2.7.0.182 for the PC and 2.7.0.180 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Much like many previous updates from the game, this patch is mostly about improvements and gameplay fixes. Some important bugs have been ironed out.

Only a few gameplay balances have been made for some of the vehicles in the game. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

War Thunder Update 3.79 Patch Notes

Improvements and fixes

Sight aiming for weapons which are not located at the centre of a vehicle as well as for additional armament of the ground vehicles has been improved. The sight will no longer spontaneously move away from the obstacle or from the target.

Now when using the offensive weaponry selector, the aiming marker in AB will be displayed taking into account ballistics of the selected weapon.

Hull guidance – the sight will no longer jerk from side to side when aiming.

A bug which caused armoured vehicles with hull guidance to continue spontaneous rotation toward the aiming marker if the option “Fix gun direction in mouse view” was enabled and the view key was held down has been fixed.

Hull guidance will now be blocked for vehicles during firefighting.

A bug that allowed armoured vehicles with adjustable suspension to retain control of the suspension when the driver was out of action has been fixed.

Fixed a bug due where, when disabling “limited ammo” in the “Mission editor” for aviation, there was no reload available in the air of suspended armament — bombs and missiles.

Fixed condition for receiving decals “Emblem of 1st Company of the 21st Combat Tank Battalion French army” (ground vehicles of the USSR replaced by ground vehicles of France).

Fixed conditions for automatic detection of terrain type for some camouflages. USA — Tricolor camouflage (Desert), Late summer camouflage (Desert, Urban). Italy — Standard camouflages for Pz.III N, StuG III G, Pz.IV G (Desert).

Added links to the Marketplace for tradable vehicles and camouflages for latest events.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes

UH-1B, UH-1C, UH-1C XM-30, UH-1D — Fixed a bug where, when installing a suspended container with a 7.62 mm M134 Minigun machine gun, the block of machine gun barrels constantly rotated.

— Fixed a bug where, when installing a suspended container with a 7.62 mm M134 Minigun machine gun, the block of machine gun barrels constantly rotated. P-39N-0 — fixed a bug that caused the weapon icon to be displayed as “rockets + machine guns” when installing the M8 outboard rockets.

— fixed a bug that caused the weapon icon to be displayed as “rockets + machine guns” when installing the M8 outboard rockets. FW 190 A-5/U2, Bf 110 (all modifications) — added the possibility of a separate drop for 50 kg bombs (report).

Fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes

USS Pensacola, USS Northampton, USS Portland and USS New Orleans — fixed model names of main calibre turrets and their mounts.

— fixed model names of main calibre turrets and their mounts. Z32 — increased maximum angles of rotation of the second and third main calibre turrets.

The information taken above is from the game’s official website. War Thunder is out now for the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms.