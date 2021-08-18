Update 3.80 has arrived for War Thunder, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Gaijin Entertainment usually likes to release updates for War Thunder on a weekly basis, and now it looks like a newer patch is now available. This patch comes out one week after update 3.79 landed on August 11th, 2021.

If you have the PS4 version of War Thunder, the patch number is 3.80. Otherwise the official patch is number 2.7.0.204 on PC and number 2.7.0.201 on consoles.

As with most other updates, this new patch adds a ton of improvements and fixes to the core gameplay. Many balancing fixes have also been made. It does not appear as if any new content has been released today.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below.

War Thunder Update 3.80 Patch Notes

Improvements and fixes

The remaining ammo of the first stage ammo rack in ground vehicles is now indicated in the left bottom corner on the damage panel.

Option “Download additional content only in the hangar” has been added to the “Customization of vehicles” menu tab.

To optimize downloading of custom camouflages or those encountered in battle from the Market, the maximum volume of the data storage has been increased for PC and Xbox versions.

Camouflage card is now again displayed when hovering the cursor over the camo’s name with no need to open the full list of available camos.

In the “doubled fire control mode” while using a commander’s sight, synchronization of the camera and muzzle direction has been improved (report).

Target designation for the squad in the “Gunner’s view” has been improved. The marker is now set by the crosshair, independently from the gun position.

A bug has been fixed where any shot below the waterline in the protection analysis would damage the compartment in the bow of bluewater ships.

BR-350P shell — a bug has been fixed where when aiming at the turret roof of some tanks in the protection analysis, the data of the penetration probability changed cyclically.

A bug has been fixed where torpedoes and other auxiliary armament on naval craft might appear over the vessel.

A bug has been fixed where certain terms in the Battle tasks might count the most recent player vehicle instead of those which gained a frag.

Some time ago, we fixed an issue which would occur in tank RB mode where, while aiming at an enemy tank and pressing LT/L2 to zoom in, the sight could lock onto an enemy aircraft, with the gun turning after it. Unfortunately, as reported to us through your feedback, this issue migrated to the tank AB mode. The bug has now been fixed for all game modes.

Ground vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

100 mm 3OF70 — Shell mass has been changed from 15.8 to 13.41 kg.

Aircraft model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes

A-26B-10, A-26B-50, A-26C-45, A-26C-45DT — A bug that allowed the lower aft turret to fire through the fuselage of the aircraft has been fixed. Dead zone angles have been corrected.

— A bug that allowed the lower aft turret to fire through the fuselage of the aircraft has been fixed. Dead zone angles have been corrected. Ju 87 (all modifications) — A bug where the landing gear on the aircraft remained in the air after the wing was detached has been fixed (report).

— A bug where the landing gear on the aircraft remained in the air after the wing was detached has been fixed (report). Breda 88 (P.XI) – Separate bomb drop has been added for the 50 and 100 kg bombs.

Me 262 C-2 b – A bug that caused the engine name for the rocket booster to be duplicated in the X-Ray view has been fixed (report).

b – A bug that caused the engine name for the rocket booster to be duplicated in the X-Ray view has been fixed (report). J35D – Ammunition for the 30 mm Akan m/55 cannon has been changed from 90 to 100 shots per barrel (report).

– Ammunition for the 30 mm Akan m/55 cannon has been changed from 90 to 100 shots per barrel (report). A2D – Take off from the aircraft carrier has been added.

– Take off from the aircraft carrier has been added. Rb05A missile, AS-30 – A bug which led to inverting the control vertically has been fixed(report).

Fleet model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes

RN Aviere – Information about the year of ship’s modification has been fixed in its vehicle card.

– Information about the year of ship’s modification has been fixed in its vehicle card. 120-mm/50 O.T.O. Mod.1936 cannon – The names of the shells for the cannon have been corrected in the English game client (they were previously in Cyrillic letters).

HMS Churchill – Number of the torpedoes in the weaponry preset with depth bombs has been corrected.

HMS Churchill – Number of the torpedoes in the weaponry preset with depth bombs has been corrected.