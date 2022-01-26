War Thunder Update 4.09 Patch Notes

Update 4.09 has arrived for, and here’s the full information of the change added with this patch. This particular update includes a new ‘filters’ option and many fixes for various vehicle types among many other improvements following on from the previous patches . Notably, even a certain element of the tutorial missions have been altered and fixed. The following section will list the official patch notes and wording of the update. Here’s everything new with the War Thunder update 4.09.

The official patch notes for the latest update to War Thunder are as follows:

A “Filters” option has been added to the secondary weapons menu. Now you may choose to display only “favorite” or “available” setups, as well as display the setups by modification tier.

An “Alarm clock” icon has been added to warn players about expiring items in their inventory.

Boosters and personal discounts in the bottom right part of the hangar menu, as well as those in the “Store → Inventory” menu are now framed in orange or red depending on their expiration dates – in 4 or 1 hours respectively.

Ground vehicles

A bug has been fixed with passing certain obstacles, such as trenches, where the slope angle under the vehicle could be calculated incorrectly, which caused traction drop and the vehicle sticking.

A bug has been fixed where an effect of fire could remain on the battlefield after the vehicle’s hull disappears.

M1128 — max engine speed has been specified from 2,600 to 2,400 rpm; max speed has been corrected from 121 to 96.5 km/h.

— max engine speed has been specified from 2,600 to 2,400 rpm; max speed has been corrected from 121 to 96.5 km/h. BMP-3 — a bug has been fixed with the laser rangefinder over the gun’s barrel with the “Sodema” modification installed.

— a bug has been fixed with the laser rangefinder over the gun’s barrel with the “Sodema” modification installed. Challenger 2 — a bug with the description of the front right side skirt in the x-ray mode has been fixed.

— a bug with the description of the front right side skirt in the x-ray mode has been fixed. Radkampfwagen 90 — a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment in the lower part of the turret was overestimated.

— a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment in the lower part of the turret was overestimated. M18 — a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment below the gun mantlet was overestimated.

— a bug has been fixed where in some cases the protection of the armour fragment below the gun mantlet was overestimated. The accuracy of laser and correlation rangefinders has been increased.

Aviation

Me 163B, Me 163B-0, Ki-200 — a bug has been fixed that prevented take-off from unpaved airfields

— a bug has been fixed that prevented take-off from unpaved airfields A bug has been fixed where wing spoilers may display raised in the hangar or on the reserve site.

J-7E — max launch overload in 4G has been removed from the PL-5B missiles.

— max launch overload in 4G has been removed from the PL-5B missiles. Ki-45 Hei, Ki-45 Ko, Ki-45 Otsu, Ki-45 Tei — targeting angles of the dorsal turrets have been fixed.

— targeting angles of the dorsal turrets have been fixed. D4Y (all modifications) — targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed.

(all modifications) — targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed. F1M2 — targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed.

— targeting angles of the dorsal turret have been fixed. 12,7mm Breda-SAFAT — fuze sensitivity of the HE round has been fixed from 3 to 0.1 mm

— fuze sensitivity of the HE round has been fixed from 3 to 0.1 mm Saab AJ37 — the weapon setups including the RB75 missiles have been moved to the section “For armoured targets”

— the weapon setups including the RB75 missiles have been moved to the section “For armoured targets” AIM-7F, R-24R missiles — autopilot logic at close distances to the target has been improved.

Naval

USS Trenton, USS Raleigh — number of the rangefinders of the stern and central gun director rooms in the x-ray mode has been corrected.

— number of the rangefinders of the stern and central gun director rooms in the x-ray mode has been corrected. USS North Dakota — number of the gun directors in the pop-up message of the central gun director room has been corrected in the xray mode.

— number of the gun directors in the pop-up message of the central gun director room has been corrected in the xray mode. A bug has been fixed where the azimuth scale may be hidden when changing from the bluewater ship to the coastal vessel with a radar

Other changes

Display of markers in the tutorial missions has been corrected.

That is all of the official patch notes with the additions and changes made to the game with this particular patch. The improvements for U.I and the Aviation vehicles will be a great addition for players of the experience.

War Thunder is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mac, Linux and PC. For more information regarding this update, visit the official War Thunder site.