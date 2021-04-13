Warframe – All Sevagoth Abilities

Warframe has welcomed its 46th warframe, Sevagoth. Previously codenamed Wraithe in an Art of Warframe panel during Tennocon 2020, the specter of death dropped alongside Update 30.

Nekros may have allusions to the grim reaper, but Sevagoth is death incarnate. The harrowing warframe brings a host of phantom abilities to the forefront of Digital Extreme’s free-to-play futuristic ninja simulator.

Once obtained, either through farming and building or Platinum purchase, players can engage in a new style of gameplay that persists beyond death.

All Sevagoth Abilities

Sevagoth is comprised of two parts: his corporeal form and his shadow. Each of his halves carry different abilities, which are broken down below.

Passive Ability

On death, become Sevagoth’s Shadow and fight to resurrect him by collecting the souls needed to rebuild his tombstone.

Sevagoth Abilities

REAP

Sevagoth’s Shadow flies outward ravaging enemies in his path. Survivors are damaged by Death’s Harvest over time. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well.

SOW

Plant a death seed in nearby targets to drain their lifeforce. Reap what has been sown to detonate afflicted enemies, dealing a percentage of their health as radial damage. The souls of the dead fill the Death Well.

GLOOM

Summon a radial pulse wave that ensnares and slows enemies, siphoning their lifeforce for the Death Well. Allies within the wave steal health with each attack.

EXALTED SHADOW

When the Death Well fills, Sevagoth’s Shadow form is ready to be released. Tear the enemy asunder with a collection of Melee-focused Abilities

Shadow Abilities

EMBRACE

Ghostly hands pull enemies into a flailing mass.

CONSUME

Dash through enemies and rip out their souls to heal Shadow.

DEATH’S HARVEST

Inflict nearby enemies with a harrowing condition.

REUNITE

Sevagoth and his Shadow become one.

Warframe: Call of the Tempestarii is now live on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.