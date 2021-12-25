Warframe: How to Get and Build the Sirocco

The Operators have become a very important gameplay aspect in Warframe. Because of that, they also have their own set of combative abilities and weapons, mostly dealing with Sentient enemies with their Void damage. There is a new Amp weapon that came out in the latest New War update. Here is how you can get the Sirocco, the new Operator weapon, and more in Warframe.

How to get the Sirocco in Warframe

The Sirocco is a quest reward for completing The New War. It’s the pistol that the Drifter uses. This weapon will still function the same way it did in your time using it during the quest.

It’s the first amp-styled weapon that isn’t mounted on your wrist. It’ll also preserve that supercharged shot mechanic on reload. It’s a feature not available on other amps, making this one all the more unique. The best part of the weapon is that it’s completely silent, even with the secondary firing effect.

Luckily, the weapon does not have to be built nor does it have to be gilded. The stats the Sirocco has is what it’ll be from Unranked to 30. Of course, you should keep it until you max the level on it for Mastery Points.

The only downside of the weapon is that its damage potential is not exactly on par with the other available amps that you can craft. It’s unfortunate given its unique pistol-like design and its sound. You can, however, use the Sirocco as a skin for your amps.

You should also probably hold onto this weapon as there doesn’t seem to be a way to acquire this again until The New War is replayable or it can be reconstructed to some extent from Onkko or Little Duck.

Warframe is free to play on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.