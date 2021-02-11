Warframe is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the “Star Days” Update 29.8.0, and the one and only Ticker of Fortuna is our host, Stardust. The “Star Days” Update 29.8.0 isn’t the largest in terms on content, but Digital Extremes has introduced a wealth of optimizations to Warframe with the patch. Auto-vsync should run better, the DX12 implementation has been improved, and Warframe should run generally smoother (though, I’m sure we’ll find some fun new bugs in the coming days).

If you plan to participate in the “Star Days” event in Update 29.8.0 simply visit Ticker and exchange Debt-Bonds for items out of the “Star Days” event store. There big new item is the Eros Wing Ephemera, which is a snazzy set of wings that can be used in tandem with a syandana, and it can be colored to match your Warframe (or not: I’m not going to tell you how to enjoy your FashionFrame).

Warframe “Star Days” Update 29.8.0 Patch Notes

Star Days are here!

Star Days are all about the things that keep these planets spinning.

Love, Stardust. Love in all its forms.

The love of a planet for the stranger who turned their fortunes around.

That would be you, Stardust. Give love away, and it multiplies.

Visit Ticker in Fortuna to hear tales of love, and provide Debt-Bonds for affectionate items like the new Eros Wing Ephemera, Ticker Floof, and more!

*The Eros Arrow Skin available in Star Days has been modified to remove its one use Gear wheel functionality. It is now a permanent Arrow Skin attachment via the Arsenal by popular player request!

Optimizations:

Improved auto-vsync’s handling of dropped-frames. Auto-vsync works by monitoring the current average frame-rate to decide if you’re currently running fast enough to hit your display’s refresh-rate: if your system can’t keep up we disengage vsync. The theory is people generally prefer a bit of tearing to jerky frame steps; this is absolutely critical if you’re being crushed below 30FPS because the next vsync step would lock you to 20FPS. This approach works quite well in a lot of cases because on modern displays quite often the tearing isn’t even visible (and if you’re playing Windowed or Borderless the system will likely hide this completely). The problem is that you can poison that average with a really bad over-budget frame and it will disengage vsync for a few seconds until the average settles back down again. You could see this easily if you went to your arsenal from the ESC menu, waited for a second, and then exited — there’d be a really bad hitch and then as the camera moved back to where you were standing in your ship it would tear because vsync was disabled. The new code uses a simple filter on the average frame-time calculation to ignore these bad frames (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winsorized_mean if you’re curious). We’re still going to optimize the causes of the dropped-frames but in the meantime this should greatly diminish the ugliness they cause.

Enabled systemic micro-optimizations for PC builds (using SSE3 since our minspec has required it for a long time).

Fixed a memory bloat that could occur when running in Dx12.

Eliminated hitch when loading the World State Window.

Made many, many optimizations to rendering on all platforms. Enjoy this little dump of integrations that accumulated through this rendering optimization process. Optimized the memory footprint of Dx11 rendering Made numerous optimizations to DirectX 12 rendering Made a micro-optimization to Dx12 rendering Made a micro-optimization to Dx11 rendering Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on most platforms Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made a micro-optimization to Dx12 rendering Made a completely pointless optimization to postFX setup Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made a number of micro-optimizations to Dx12 Rendering Made a micro-optimization to rendering on all platforms Made a few micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made micro-optimizations to Dx11 rendering Made systemic-micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on Windows Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made systemic micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made micro-optimization to DirectX 12 rendering Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made several micro-optimizations to Dx12 rendering Made micro-optimizations to rendering on all platforms Made systemic micro-optimizations to Windows, XB1, PS4 and PS5 Made micro-optimizations to the Enhanced Renderer Made a micro-optimization to rendering on all platforms Made a micro-optimization to rendering on all platforms Made a micro-optimization to rendering on all platforms Made a tiny micro-optimization to rendering on all platforms Made a pointless micro-optimization to open-world rendering on all platforms



Changes:

The “Kill More Infested Than The Grineer” Cambion Drift Bounty objective will now count exactly double (50% vs 100%) as a success for the bonus objective “Double the Grineer’s kill-count”. This also fixes losing the Bounty bonus if the Grineer get kills after you complete the objective during objective end VO. As reported here.

Improved the Vasca Kavat Starter Kit Market icon to better display what it contains.

Updated “Death March” Nightwave Act title to “Cold Steel”.

Fixes: