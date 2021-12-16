Warframe The New War: Natah, Lotus, or Margulis?

The New War has just been released in Warframe, and players are diving into this long journey to see what lies next for the Tenno. With every major quest in the game, we are given some rather difficult decisions to tip the scales of our morality alignment. At the end of The New War quest in Warframe, you can decide her identity as either Natah, Lotus, or Margulis.

Warframe The New War: Choose Natah, Lotus, or Margulis?

After Ballas has been defeated and the Lotus is restored from her near-death, you have to make a choice on her behalf. Upon bringing her back to her post on the seat, she’ll have an identity problem. Moving forward, will she be Natah, Lotus, or Margulis?

Each choice will actually turn her into the entity named. Natah will look like how she did when she showed her true form during The Sacrifice. The Lotus will look like how she did in the Second Dream. Lastly, Margulis will be an unveiled Lotus and take the form of how she may have appeared before her execution.

This is a key moment in the conclusion of the New War because she has acknowledged that she carries the identity of three different beings in her lifetime. Of course, while you ultimately get to choose, she will be your mission guide throughout. It’s more of a sentimental choice if anything, given that she has been there since your Awakening.

This isn’t a permanent decision. In fact, it’s very much like when you chose a Focus School during the Second Dream. For the sake of how the cutscene plays out, you’ll be locked with the decision.

However, once the quest concludes, you can head on over to the back of your Orbiter into the personal quarters. Interact with The Lotus helmet which you can then customize her appearance. You’ll be given the following options:

Eidolon Lotus (from The New War when she only had a few crystals)

Standard Lotus

Lotus Radiant (post-New War)

Margulis

Natah

Other Lotus options will cost 165 Platinum per appearance. You can even go as far as to customize her colors like you can with your Warframe, Operator or Drifter, and weapons!

Warframe is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2021