Warframe: What is Baro Ki’Teer Selling This Weekend? (Aug. 27, 2021)

“The wait is over, Tenno! Baro Ki’Teer has arrived” in Warframe. And he sure did, with some interesting, but mostly recycled finds this time for Warframe on PC and console. Make sure to give him a visit, he’s got some things that are definitely worth the grind.
Warframe Baro Locations 8/27/21
- Strata Relay – PC/Xbox
- Kronia Relay – PlayStation
- Leonov Relay – Nintendo Switch
Baro Ki’Teer is currently at the Strata Relay on PC and Xbox, Kronia Relay on PlayStation, and the Leonov Relay on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation and Switch players will have to be at least MR 4 to enter their platform’s respective relays.
Here is what Baro is selling on PC:
- Primed Magazine Warp – 280 Ducats | 200,000 Credits
- Primed Continuity – 350 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Primed Rifle Ammo Mutation – 400 Ducats | 140,000 Credits
- Primed Shotgun Ammo Mutation – 400 Ducats | 140,000 Credits
- High Voltage – 300 Ducats | 150,000 Credits
- Sima Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Deimos Saxum Prex – 75 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Scimitar Prisma Skin – 210 Ducats | 450,000 Credits
- Eos Prime Armor Set – 285 Ducats | 260,000 Credits
- Ki’teer Presence – 1,000,000 Credits
- Orokin Tower Extraction Scene – 325 Ducats | 175,000 Credits
- Quanta Vandal – 450 Ducats | 300,000 Credits
- Prisma Sigil – 50 Ducats | 50,000 Credits
- Nexus Fur Pattern – 150 Ducats | 300,000 Credits
- Mara Detron – 500 Ducats | 200,000 Credits
- 3 Day Resource Booster – 400 Ducats | 150,000 Credits
- Prisma Hecate Syandana – 250 Ducats | 300,000 Credits
- Twin Grakatas Towsun Skin – 300 Ducats | 300,000 Credits
- Zephyr Immortal Skin – 550 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Ki’teer Atmos Diadem – 525 Ducats | 375,000 Credits
- 3 Day Credit Booster – 350 Ducats | 75,000 Credits
- Odonata Elixis Skin – 350 Ducats | 250,000 Credits
- Baro Ki’teer Glyph – 80 Ducats | 50,000 Credits
- Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats | 25,000 Credits
The best wares in his PC inventory are definitely Primed Continuity, High Voltage, the Quanta Vandal, and the 3 Day Resource Booster. The Mara Detron is mostly mastery fodder while everything else is mostly fun cosmetics, especially for free-to-play users.
Here is what Baro is selling on console:
- Ki’teer Moa Pet Skin – 500 Ducats | 325,000 Credits
- Primed Pistol Gambit – 400 Ducats | 220,000 Credits
- Primed Point Blank – 300 Ducats | 110,000 Credits
- Primed Regen – 300 Ducats | 220,000 Credits
- Primed Reach – 300 Ducats | 220,000 Credits
- Prisma Lotus Glyph – 80 Ducats | 50,000 Credits
- Glaring Emblem – 50 Ducats | 50,000 Credits
- Ki’Teer Solo Earpice – 250 Ducats | 220,000 Credits
- Ki’Teer Diax Syandana – 325 Ducats | 450,000 Credits
- Baro Ki’teer Noggle – 70 Ducats | 250,000 Credits
- Green Ki’teer Safari K-Drive Scrawl – 75 Ducats | 75,000 Credits
- Viper Wraith – 400 Ducats | 75,000 Credits
- Mesa Immortal Skin – 550 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Prisma Latron Chest Plate – 275 Ducats | 200,000 Credits
- Prisma Latron Leg Plate – 300 Ducats | 175,000 Credits
- Left Prisma Latron Shoulder Plate – 325 Ducats | 220,000 Credits
- Prisma Skana – 510 Ducats | 175,000 Credits
- Ki’teer Kavat Armor – 500 Ducats | 275,000 Credits
- Opticor Elixis Skin – 325 Ducats | 250,000 Credits
- Gorgon Towsun Skin – 300 Ducats | 300,000 Credits
- 3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster – 500 Ducats | 175,000 Credits
- Stalker Beacon – 200 Ducats | 125,000 Credits
- Akka Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats | 100,000 Credits
- Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats | 25,000 Credits
- Fae Path Ephemera – 15 Ducats | 1,000 Credits
Like last time, console players are going to be hemorrhaging resources a lot more than PC players. All the Primed Mods that Baro is selling this weekend are totally worth it. The Prisma Skana is also something that shouldn’t be ignored. It can do some work, especially when paired with the Bright Purity mod.
Also, the Mod Drop Chance Booster is something interesting and should be picked up if you have something specific you want to farm. Most of the extremely rare mods do tend to have ridiculously low drop chances, so having this would significantly increase the likelihood of something like a Vengeful Revenant to drop.
Make sure to pay Baro Ki’Teer a visit now before he goes back into the Void.