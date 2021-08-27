Warframe: What is Baro Ki’Teer Selling This Weekend? (Aug. 27, 2021)

“The wait is over, Tenno! Baro Ki’Teer has arrived” in Warframe. And he sure did, with some interesting, but mostly recycled finds this time for Warframe on PC and console. Make sure to give him a visit, he’s got some things that are definitely worth the grind.

Warframe Baro Locations 8/27/21

Strata Relay – PC/Xbox

Kronia Relay – PlayStation

Leonov Relay – Nintendo Switch

Baro Ki’Teer is currently at the Strata Relay on PC and Xbox, Kronia Relay on PlayStation, and the Leonov Relay on Nintendo Switch. PlayStation and Switch players will have to be at least MR 4 to enter their platform’s respective relays.

Here is what Baro is selling on PC:

Primed Magazine Warp – 280 Ducats | 200,000 Credits

Primed Continuity – 350 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Primed Rifle Ammo Mutation – 400 Ducats | 140,000 Credits

Primed Shotgun Ammo Mutation – 400 Ducats | 140,000 Credits

High Voltage – 300 Ducats | 150,000 Credits

Sima Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Deimos Saxum Prex – 75 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Scimitar Prisma Skin – 210 Ducats | 450,000 Credits

Eos Prime Armor Set – 285 Ducats | 260,000 Credits

Ki’teer Presence – 1,000,000 Credits

Orokin Tower Extraction Scene – 325 Ducats | 175,000 Credits

Quanta Vandal – 450 Ducats | 300,000 Credits

Prisma Sigil – 50 Ducats | 50,000 Credits

Nexus Fur Pattern – 150 Ducats | 300,000 Credits

Mara Detron – 500 Ducats | 200,000 Credits

3 Day Resource Booster – 400 Ducats | 150,000 Credits

Prisma Hecate Syandana – 250 Ducats | 300,000 Credits

Twin Grakatas Towsun Skin – 300 Ducats | 300,000 Credits

Zephyr Immortal Skin – 550 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Ki’teer Atmos Diadem – 525 Ducats | 375,000 Credits

3 Day Credit Booster – 350 Ducats | 75,000 Credits

Odonata Elixis Skin – 350 Ducats | 250,000 Credits

Baro Ki’teer Glyph – 80 Ducats | 50,000 Credits

Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats | 25,000 Credits

The best wares in his PC inventory are definitely Primed Continuity, High Voltage, the Quanta Vandal, and the 3 Day Resource Booster. The Mara Detron is mostly mastery fodder while everything else is mostly fun cosmetics, especially for free-to-play users.

Here is what Baro is selling on console:

Ki’teer Moa Pet Skin – 500 Ducats | 325,000 Credits

Primed Pistol Gambit – 400 Ducats | 220,000 Credits

Primed Point Blank – 300 Ducats | 110,000 Credits

Primed Regen – 300 Ducats | 220,000 Credits

Primed Reach – 300 Ducats | 220,000 Credits

Prisma Lotus Glyph – 80 Ducats | 50,000 Credits

Glaring Emblem – 50 Ducats | 50,000 Credits

Ki’Teer Solo Earpice – 250 Ducats | 220,000 Credits

Ki’Teer Diax Syandana – 325 Ducats | 450,000 Credits

Baro Ki’teer Noggle – 70 Ducats | 250,000 Credits

Green Ki’teer Safari K-Drive Scrawl – 75 Ducats | 75,000 Credits

Viper Wraith – 400 Ducats | 75,000 Credits

Mesa Immortal Skin – 550 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Prisma Latron Chest Plate – 275 Ducats | 200,000 Credits

Prisma Latron Leg Plate – 300 Ducats | 175,000 Credits

Left Prisma Latron Shoulder Plate – 325 Ducats | 220,000 Credits

Prisma Skana – 510 Ducats | 175,000 Credits

Ki’teer Kavat Armor – 500 Ducats | 275,000 Credits

Opticor Elixis Skin – 325 Ducats | 250,000 Credits

Gorgon Towsun Skin – 300 Ducats | 300,000 Credits

3 Day Mod Drop Chance Booster – 500 Ducats | 175,000 Credits

Stalker Beacon – 200 Ducats | 125,000 Credits

Akka Luxxum Ornament – 100 Ducats | 100,000 Credits

Sands of Inaros Blueprint – 100 Ducats | 25,000 Credits

Fae Path Ephemera – 15 Ducats | 1,000 Credits

Like last time, console players are going to be hemorrhaging resources a lot more than PC players. All the Primed Mods that Baro is selling this weekend are totally worth it. The Prisma Skana is also something that shouldn’t be ignored. It can do some work, especially when paired with the Bright Purity mod.

Also, the Mod Drop Chance Booster is something interesting and should be picked up if you have something specific you want to farm. Most of the extremely rare mods do tend to have ridiculously low drop chances, so having this would significantly increase the likelihood of something like a Vengeful Revenant to drop.

Make sure to pay Baro Ki’Teer a visit now before he goes back into the Void.