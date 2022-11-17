Warzone 2 FPS Drops: How to Fix Lagging and Stuttering

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have been experiencing some FPS drops and this has resulted in apparent stuttering and lagging. When you are in the middle of battles and suddenly you see your enemy almost teleporting around the place, it isn’t the best experience. Even if you have some of the best assault rifle loadouts around it still isn’t going to be much help against the evil forces of lag. This article will inform you of how to fix lagging and stuttering in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Fixing FPS Drops for Call of Duty: Warzone 2

One of the best ways to fix FPS Drops is to ensure your GPU drivers (NVIDIA etc) are updated to the newest and/or the latest versions for PC. This can be done through your respective driver’s software program installed on your computer. Furthermore, another way to fix overall lag and stuttering is to make sure your internet connection is stable. This is a simple fix but it can oftentimes be the main reason behind much of the lag from time to time. Rebooting your internet is a great way to test if this is the main issue and not the game itself.

Other than that, you can also try going into the game settings and then navigating to the ‘Graphics’ area. There is an option under the ‘Details & Textures’ named ‘On-Demand Texture Streaming’ which downloads textures to your console storage while playing the game. Turning this option off will likely assist you in fixing the FPS drops. Along with that, adjusting other settings such as Particle Quality and Anti-Aliasing Quality that you can set to ‘Low’ will help too.

Is There Anything Else I Can Do to Stop Warzone 2 from Lagging?

There unfortunately is not too many other options to fix lag other than keeping a check of the internet connection and some setting adjustments as noted above. The GPU driver updates are another important thing to keep an eye on. However, you can also check if there’s any in-game update that is required for Warzone 2, very often the developers will deploy quick in-game updates and these require you to return to the main menu in order to be installed.

Some people have been experiencing other issues that they’ve had to learn about such as how to fix the social tab not working so updates will constantly be on the move and rolling in.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022