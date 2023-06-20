Warzone DMZ How to Complete Researcher’s Dilemma Mission

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Researcher’s Dilemma is a tough mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that requires running back and forth on Vondel. If you don’t know where you’re going, this mission can seem impossible. Here is exactly where to go and what to do to complete Researcher’s Dilemma in DMZ.

Where to Find the Researcher’s Notes in DMZ Researcher’s Dilemma

The first objective in the DMZ mission Researcher’s Dilemma is to find the researcher’s notes in the Vondel Zoo veterinary office.

The Vondel Zoo veterinary office is located in the southwest corner of the Zoo POI. However, to get into the veterinary office, you need a Veterinarian Key. You can get a Veterinarian Key by completing the Black Mous Tier 2 Anti-Air mission. Otherwise, it’s found at random by killing enemies on Vondel.

Once you’re inside the veterinary office, the researcher’s notes are found on the counter at the back of the room. Beware of lingering guards, pick up any guns you find useful, grab the researcher’s notes, and get out of there.

Where is the Church Near the Castle in DMZ Researcher’s Dilemma

The second objective in Researcher’s Dilemma is to find the church near the castle and plant the researcher’s notes. The Castle is the POI in the northwest of Vondel, but where is the church?

The church is the cross-shaped building south of the Castle. When I did this, there were dozens of heavily armored guards blocking the church. To get in easily, you can jump in through the window on the southwest side or go into the catacombs in the building southwest of the church and climb up into the church safely.

Once you are inside the church, you need to walk outside the chapel and go up the ladder in the foyer. Now you’re on the second floor which is where you need to plant the researcher’s notes and also take the false gas research notes. If you forget to grab these, you’ll need to come back — so don’t forget.

How to Plant False Gas Research Notes in DMZ Researcher’s Dilemma

With the false gas research notes in hand, I climbed to the top of the church and parachuted off toward the nearest vehicle. Hop into the vehicle and drive back to the Vondel Zoo veterinary office.

Note: The easiest way to get into the Vondel Zoo veterinary office is to drive south on the road to the west of the Zoo and park your vehicle at the corner. You can then jump through the window on the outside and the veterinary office is right in front of you.

Go to where you picked up the researcher’s notes and place the false gas research notes. Once that is done, you’ll complete the Researcher’s Dilemma mission and be good to go on the Look Out mission.

- This article was updated on June 20th, 2023