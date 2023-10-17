Warzone Evil Spirit Locations: How to Find a Reaper, Ghoul, Specter, and Witch in The Haunting

Image: Activision

The Haunting event is back in Call of Duty: Warzone and spooky bosses have taken over Al Mazrah as a part of Operation Nightmare. By taking down these bosses — which range from an alien UFO to the Butcher from Diablo — you can earn a free weapon blueprint and other rewards. One of the Operation Nightmare challenges requires you to find Evil Spirits throughout Al Mazrah by looting containers in specific locations. Unlike the other major bosses, the Evil Spirits don’t have exact spawn locations, so how are you supposed to find them and complete your Warzone Haunting challenges?

Where to Find Evil Spirits in Warzone The Haunting

The Evil Spirits that you need to find — the Reaper, Ghoul, Specter, and Witch — are located in random loot containers throughout Al Mazrah. These Evil Spirits are the jump scares that can occur when looting, so you just need to trigger all four different jump scare animations to complete this mission. Even if you have jump scares turned off for The Haunting event, you’ll still know when you’ve found them because a notification will pop up on your screen.

Again, these Evil Spirits have a chance to pop up any time you open a lootable container in their respective spawn locations.

Reaper: Al-Safwa Quarry

Al-Safwa Quarry Ghoul: Al Mazrah City

Al Mazrah City Specter: Al-Bagra Fortress

Al-Bagra Fortress Witch: Al Malik Airport

While it can be frustrating that this mission has a touch of RNG to it, at least you won’t have to fight other players for it. Getting to other bosses like the Butcher is a pain since the entire lobby swarms their spawn locations, so getting to just sit back and loot like normal is a nice change of pace.

If you can’t find all four jump scares, then there’s no need to worry. You only need to complete 5 out of the 6 Operation Nightmare challenges in order to claim the mastery reward. There’s no additional benefit to completing all 6 of them. You have until November 6 to claim your free Haunting rewards, so there’s plenty of time to take down the Operation Nightmare bosses and farm Captured Souls to unlock even more free skins, charms, and weapon blueprints.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023