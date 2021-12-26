Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Bloom Explained: What It Is and How to Fix It

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been launched to the masses since early November and many eager players have been getting their weapons ranked and levelled up as quickly as possible. Further, alongside the latest instalment, Call of Duty: Warzone has been seeing just as much engagement from the community and numerous players have been flocking to the battle royale experience. In both games, there is something called weapon bloom that affects the accuracy of weapons and this guide will take you through how to fix Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s bloom while you may be levelling various weapons and simply enjoying the experience.

What is Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard’s Weapon Bloom?

Weapon bloom is a term used to describe the random aspect to bullet spread across a target area when firing a weapon, it is the variation of bullets across the point of impact. While you are firing for a longer time, you may observe bullets being ‘pushed’ in a certain direction and this is what bloom is most commonly associated with.

Notably, over a longer range of fire, you may see a more varied spread of bloom and of course, when you may be trying to hit a target in the distance with accuracy, this can throw some issues up for when you are trying to damage them.

How to Fix Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard’s Weapon Bloom

There are a few methods to employ to fix or assist with weapon bloom and all of these methods will allow you to obtain more accuracy with weapons and lessen the spread of bullets across the surfaces and/or targets. Whether you’re levelling up and wanting to get those all precious headshots or simply wanting a smoother and more predictable fire, these methods are for you.

The first method is for some manual adjustment and practice. Choosing to take some of your favourite weapons into a private match that you start up and then find a suitable testing ground. A wall for example would be ideal and then once you are at the wall, walk towards it and until your nose is touching it, aim and fire a single bullet as a target point and then take a few steps back. Hip-fire with the weapon towards the wall and observe where the bullets are being spread across the surface.

Test where the hip-fire is hitting and keep moving back and testing more. While you are doing so, attempt to adjust your weapon so that the bullets are hitting the target while you are hip-firing and keeping the bullets located in a tighter pinpointed area. Practice makes perfect as they say.

Another method is by using particular weapon attachments, for example, weapon stabilizer attachments will always be a great deal of help with bullet bloom and keeping the bullets spread across a closer area. Another set of attachments to utilize is the angled grip attachments that assist with recoil control.

Practice and weapon attachments will see you improving weapon bloom in no time for your character.

Will you be fixing the Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard weapon bloom this month?

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November the 5th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.