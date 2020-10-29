Watch Dogs: Legion – How Many Operatives Can You Have?

Watch Dogs: Legion lets you recruit anyone off the street, but what’s the maximum number of operatives you can have on your team at once? You can’t just have hundreds of people on the DedSec team, so there’s a hard limit to how many characters you can have on your side at once. It’s a fairly high number, but it includes potential recruits too, so you may not be able to get as many playable characters if you have a long list of NPCs tagged for recruitment. Here’s the maximum number of operatives you can have on your team at once in Watch Dogs: Legion.

Watch Dogs: Legion Maximum Team Size

The maximum number of operatives you can have on your team in Watch Dogs: Legion is 45. This total is a combination of your active playable operatives and your tagged potential recruits.

If you reach the upper limit and want to free up space for new recruits, you can retire operatives from the Team menu. Just select the person you want to remove, select edit/view depending on whether the character is an active recruit or a potential recruit, and then select Retire Operative or Abandon Recruitment. This will remove the person from your team, but they’ll still be out and about in the world after leaving DedSec. Former operatives will be marked as such if you encounter them roaming the streets of London, and you can recruit them back into DedSec if you find them again.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X when those systems launch in early November.