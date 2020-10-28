Watch Dogs: Legion tasks you with overthrowing a militant police force occupying London, and you can’t do that without weapons. You can change weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion, but the game handles weapon switching in a different way than other games and even previous games in the series. Like most things in Watch Dogs: Legion, swapping weapons involves the “play as anyone” character system, with characters coming pre-equipped with unique weapons from the get-go. There are also ways to fine-tune your arsenal, however, but your options are a bit more limited than they were in the past. Here’s how to change weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion.

How to Change Weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion

The only way to change weapons in Watch Dogs: Legion is to change characters. Each character has unique weapons that only they can use, so you’ll have to recruit someone with access to firearms if you want to use real guns. Characters will have their equipped weapons listed along with the rest of their traits.

Characters with dangerous professions like police officers, security guards, and weapons dealers usually come equipped with one or two guns like an MP5 or AK-47, so keep an eye out for those people if you want to shoot your way through missions. You can’t transfer these guns to other Operatives, and you can’t pick up guns from enemies, either.

Every character can use the non-lethal DedSec weapons that you can acquire via tech upgrades, however, so you can customize your loadouts to an extent. The LTL 68P DedSec Pistol, LTL SG Shotgun, MP9 DedSec SMG, and DedSec Grenade Launcher can be equipped by any Operative regardless of their skillset, and the abilities these weapons have can be upgraded with tech points. They’re also all non-lethal and effective against drones, giving them an advantage over traditional firearms. Still, real guns are nice to have, so try and recruit as many people as possible so you can be well-equipped in the battle against Albion.

To edit a character’s loadout, head to the Team menu, select Edit on any Operative, and then choose an empty weapon slot. Each character can carry two weapons at once, so choose your loadout wisely.

Watch Dogs: Legion is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version of the game is coming in early November alongside the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020