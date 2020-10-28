Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Disable HUD, and HUD Options

Watch Dogs: Legion has a remarkably malleable HUD and UI, and players can tailor each to their specific whims within the game’s options. There are quite a few choices to dig into, so below we’ll list everything available to alter, to include disabling the HUD (I know you immersion purists are out there).
Various HUD and UI elements in Watch Dogs: Legion can be disabled via the Hub menu.
I know, that’s pretty damn self-explanatory, but some games like to tuck a few of their UI and HUD options in other menus. Thankfully, Watch Dogs: Legion keeps everything clean and well organized. That said, many of these HUD and UI options convey critical information (the profiler for new recruits is kind of a big deal), and you can’t alter where a UI element rests within the HUD.
Below are ALL the various HUD and UI elements that can be toggled within Watch Dogs: Legion, to include the general option to turn everything off altogether.
General
- Reticle
- On/Off
- Reticle Style
- Dot, Circle, Reflex Sights, Cross
- Reticle Color
- White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black
- Reticle Enemy Color
- White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black
- Reticle Size
- 100% – 150%
- Hacking Reticle
- On/Off
- Hacking Reticle Color
- White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black
- Hacking Reticle Size
- 100% – 150%
HUD Elements
- Show HUD (toggle ALL HUD elements)
- On/Off
- Auto Targeting Line
- On/Off
- GPS
- On/Off
- Blood Effects (that show at edge of screen when taking damage)
- On/Off
- Hostile Direction
- On/Off
- In-World Icons
- On/Off
- Minimap
- On/Off
- Gadgets and Weapons
- On/Off
- Profiler
- On/Off
- Full Hack (when you hold down the Hack button)
- On/Off
- Quick Hack
- On/Off
- Pursuit
- On/Off
- Enemy Health
- On/Off
- Enemy Detection
- On/Off
- Scanning Highlights
- On/Off
- Connected Players (multiplayer; coming December)
- On/Off
- Connected Players BG
- On/Off
Info Modules
- Hints
- Normal, Limited, Off
- Control Reminders
- On/Off
- Update Log
- On/Off
- Borough Module
- On/Off
- Comms Module
- On/Off
- Warnings Module
- On/Off
- Mission Objectives
- On/Off
