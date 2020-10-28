Watch Dogs: Legion – How to Disable HUD, and HUD Options

Watch Dogs: Legion has a remarkably malleable HUD and UI, and players can tailor each to their specific whims within the game’s options. There are quite a few choices to dig into, so below we’ll list everything available to alter, to include disabling the HUD (I know you immersion purists are out there).

Various HUD and UI elements in Watch Dogs: Legion can be disabled via the Hub menu.

I know, that’s pretty damn self-explanatory, but some games like to tuck a few of their UI and HUD options in other menus. Thankfully, Watch Dogs: Legion keeps everything clean and well organized. That said, many of these HUD and UI options convey critical information (the profiler for new recruits is kind of a big deal), and you can’t alter where a UI element rests within the HUD.

Below are ALL the various HUD and UI elements that can be toggled within Watch Dogs: Legion, to include the general option to turn everything off altogether.

General

Reticle On/Off

Reticle Style Dot, Circle, Reflex Sights, Cross

Reticle Color White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black

Reticle Enemy Color White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black

Reticle Size 100% – 150%

Hacking Reticle On/Off

Hacking Reticle Color White, Red, Yellow, Green, Sky Blue, Blue, Purple, Pink, Black

Hacking Reticle Size 100% – 150%



HUD Elements

Show HUD (toggle ALL HUD elements) On/Off

HUD elements) Auto Targeting Line On/Off

GPS On/Off

Blood Effects (that show at edge of screen when taking damage) On/Off

Hostile Direction On/Off

In-World Icons On/Off

Minimap On/Off

Gadgets and Weapons On/Off

Profiler On/Off

Full Hack (when you hold down the Hack button) On/Off

Quick Hack On/Off

Pursuit On/Off

Enemy Health On/Off

Enemy Detection On/Off

Scanning Highlights On/Off

Connected Players (multiplayer; coming December) On/Off

Connected Players BG On/Off



Info Modules

Hints Normal, Limited, Off

Control Reminders On/Off

Update Log On/Off

Borough Module On/Off

Comms Module On/Off

Warnings Module On/Off

Mission Objectives On/Off



